Monta Ellis drops truth bomb: "Just be real with yourself," advises Draymond Green

Draymond Green was recently suspended for hitting Jusuf Nurkić in the face. Former Golden State Warriors star Monta Ellis thinks that Green should use this time to reflect on the repercussions of his actions. Ellis knows that Draymond is aware of his value as part of the Warriors and should consider thinking of his team first before committing such inappropriate behavior.

Ellis added that Draymond Green is fortunate to have a great support system in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. However, the only way Ellis sees Green learning from this experience is by being real with himself and being self-aware of what's happening around him whenever he acts out.

"The only thing I could tell Draymond is just be real with yourself," Ellis said. "Understand the position that you're in, what you bring to this team and organization and take yourself out of the equation."

Ellis continued:

"I know he's got a great support system. He's got great brothers in Steph and Klay. ... But it's gonna take within yourself. Look in the mirror and hold yourself accountable."

Why is Draymond Green suspended indefinitely?

According to Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face. This result takes into account Green's history of unsportsmanlike behavior.

The unfortunate turn of events occurred in the third quarter with 8:23 left on the clock of the Warriors' 119-116 loss to the Suns at the Footprint Center on Dec. 12. Green was dismissed after receiving a Flagrant Foul 2. Draymond was also suspended immediately following the incident. Before he may play again, he must meet certain league and team requirements.

However, notable NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski claimed that Green might be back with the Warriors by Jan. 1. If that is the case, the forward will miss nine games from the date of his suspension, putting him on schedule to play against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 2 at Chase Center.

Wojnarowski used Draymond Green's five-game suspension for choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in mid-November as a guide for how long Green's sentence should last. He said he thinks the punishment will eventually take him within that range, if not double it.