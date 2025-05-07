Months after Luka Doncic trade, $27,000,000 Mavericks star shares honest reaction 

On Tuesday, Dallas Mavericks star Naji Marshall gave his honest thoughts on the Luka Doncic trade three months after it ensued. The $27,000,000 star was seen expressing candidly about the trade on a Twitch stream with streamer AyeeMont. Doncic being traded to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis shook up the NBA leaving many in bewilderment.

A Mavs fan, Kevin Gray Jr., was seen sharing a snippet of the stream featuring Naji Marshall on X/Twitter as the forward was asked about the trade by AyeeMont.

Captioning the tweet with a short caption, the fan wrote:

"Mavericks F Naji Marshall on his reaction to the Luka Dončić trade with the season now over."

In the clip, the streamer is seen reading his chats during the stream as he then questions Marshall about the trade:

"Ask him what was his reaction to the (Doncic) trade," AyeeMont was seen reading a comment on his chatbox.

Naji Marshall responded to the question by claiming he was shocked at first before admitting that he missed Luka Doncic in Dallas:

"That was crazy. I couldn’t believe it. I miss Luka though," he expressed.

Marshall, who signed a three-year, $27,000,000 contract with the Mavericks this season, joined the team from the New Orleans Pelicans. While he only spent a few months with Doncic, his reaction goes on to show how much the Slovenian meant to the team and the city of Dallas.

Luka Doncic is "committed" to the Lakers, claims ESPN reporter as he recovers from Dallas exit

Luka Doncic being traded to Los Angeles was one of the biggest stories at the trade deadline in February. The Slovenian had spent his entire NBA career in Texas and had his heart set out to retire in the city of Dallas.

However, Mavs GM Nico Harris had other ideas as he traded their biggest asset for Anthony Davis, earning the ire of many Mavs fans. Doncic himself was reportedly heartbroken with the trade, but is finally recovering from the shock and is "committed" to the Lakers, according to ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon:

"His heart was broken, but he's fully committed to the Lakers. His goal now is to win championships with that franchise," MacMahon posted on X/Twitter.

Doncic has settled well in Los Angeles since the trade and led them to a third-place finish in the West. Although eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 1 of the playoffs, the 25-year-old will be one to watch next season.

