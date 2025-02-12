"Montoya, Por Favor": After Luka Doncic's impressive multilingual display, Knicks $18,144,000 forward teases his Spanish skills

New York Knicks stars Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony-Towns are surely keeping up with the latest viral memes and trends online. The former dished out the buzzing 'Montoya por favor' phrase that has taken social media by storm when interacting with Towns during his postgame interview.

Hart, who ended with a solid 30-point double-double studded with 10 rebounds and five assists, was mic'd up for the MSG Networks interview soon after the 128-115 win over the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He saw the big saunter towards him and immediately brought out the popular reference.

This was a move no one saw coming.

For those unaware, the reference comes from La Isla de las Tentaciones, the Spanish version of the hit reality show, 'Temptation Island'. The phrase comes from a contestant Carlos Montoya who had a raw reaction to his girlfriend cheating on him with another contestant. The viral scene took place when Montoya was shown a clip of his girlfriend Anita Williams in a passionate encounter with Manuel, a contestant on the show.

In the sequence that follows, Montoya can be seen pleading to the host Sandra Barneda to turn off the footage, and when she urges him to continue, she calls out "Por favor, Montoya!", leading to the phrase's origin.

The phrase's popularity is off the charts, and now it appears to be in the Josh Hart dictionary as well. On the game front, Hart's DD2 was not the only talking point as Karl-Anthony Towns dropped a 40-burger with 12 rebounds and five assists. The win now sees the Knicks improve to 35-18 and stay third in the East.

Knicks forward Josh Hart continues to show that he is an internet troll with a quirky sense of humor

Josh Hart has long been an internet troll — something that spills over to the fun on and off the hardwood. Whether it was his viral breast milk tweet or takes on Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles games, the forward has always been in tune with the current viral memes on social media.

Fans will also remember the time he hilariously recruited Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, which later ended up becoming a reality as New York pulled a blockbuster trade for Bridges. His trolling and goofy persona has made him a hit among Knicks fans. The latest already had the laughs pouring in on social media and safe to say, that Towns enjoyed the Josh Hart joke that came his way.

