BREAKING: Montrezl Harrell signing two-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers

Montrezl Harrell, the 2019-2020 Sixth Man of the Year, reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter. The deal puts to rest questions regarding whether the free agent big man would receive a contract before the upcoming NBA season.

Harrell will reunite with former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers as the pair look to make a run at the championship that has eluded the veteran.

After starting his career with the Houston Rockets, Harrell found success under Rivers as the Clippers made an impressive playoff push in 2019-20. Despite that, Harrell has bounced around from team to team, playing for three teams over the last two seasons.

A recent arrest for marijuana trafficking put Harrell's future in jeopardy. However, there's some good news for him about the arrest. According to Wojnarowski, as long as Harrell keeps himself out of trouble for the next year, his record will be expunged.

A well-deserved contract for Montrezl Harrell

Critics of Montrezl Harrell have pointed to the fact that, at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, the forward is undersized for his position. Although that may be the case, the 2013 NCAA champion with Louisville has proven that what he lacks in size he more than makes up for in effort. A fierce presence inside the paint, Harrell has never shied away from playing a physical game against much larger opponents.

Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 64.5% forf the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season.

Harrell found himself arguably the most accomplished name on the list of veterans who hadn't received contracts this offseason. That led many to wonder if his recent troubles off the floor would force the 28-year-old out of the league.

Harrell will have the opportunity to join Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers in their pursuit of an NBA championship. He can also cement his place as one of the league's top forwards.

While many wrote off Harrell as a journeyman, his production and lack of playoff appearances could just be the result of a lack of opportunity, not talent. Given that, this season will provide him with an opportunity to prove himself on a grand stage.

Harrell has a player option in his second year. That gives him the reassurance of knowing that he and Philadelphia may have more than one opportunity to find playoff success.

