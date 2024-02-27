Monty Williams berates NBA for poor officiating after no-call as Pistons get deprived of deserving win vs Knicks: "Enough is enough"

Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams was relentless in his lambasting of the poor officiating in the 113-111 loss to the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The final seconds of the game were filled with drama. The Pistons coach was livid with the referees after what he felt was a missed call in one of the more important moments. Williams berated the officials before walking out of the interview room.

It came down to Detroit up by a single point down the stretch. The Knicks kept missing shots, and after one of it resulted in a turnover, Ausar Thompson grabbed the all.

Just as he was about to head the other way, Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo dove for the ball and ended up taking out Thompson's legs. A no-call ensued. Jalen Brunson grabbed the ball and found Josh Hart, who made a layup and a free throw to see the Knicksthrough.

"The absolute worst call of the season," William said. "No call, and enough's enough. We've done it the right way. We've called the league. We're sending clips. We had a chance to win the game, and the guy dove into Ausar's legs, and there was a no-call. That's an abomination.

"You cannot miss that in an NBA game. Period. And I am tired of talking about it. I am tired of our guys asking 'what more can we do, coach?'. That situation is exhibit A to what we've been dealing with all season long, and enough's enough. You cannot dive into a guy's legs in a big-time game like that and there be a no-call. It's ridiculous, and we're tired of it."

Williams' comments will likely earn him a fine from the league, but there's no denying that he was upset and took it out on the officiating after the loss. You can view the chaotic final seconds below:

Cade Cunningham led the way with 32 points for the Pistons in the loss. Jalen Duren added 11 points and 16 rebounds, while Thompson finished with seven points and four rebounds.

The Pistons are 8-49 on the season and haave the worst record in the league. They play the Chicago Bulls next.

It has been a season to forget for the Detroit Pistons. They have been one of the teams unable to catch a break, and the controversial loss to the Knicks doesn't help their case, as they have now gone 10 games winless.

While Monty Williams went off at the officiating, guard Cade Cunningham was a picture of dejection. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Cunningham explained that he was "livid" at how it all ended.

The Pistons point guard has been one of the bright spots for the team this season, averaging 22.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists. However, with losses mounting, and the controversial decision handing them another L, things continue to be tough for Detroit.