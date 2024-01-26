"More All-Star starter votes than Curry': NBA fans in shambles after learning Thanasis Antetokounmpo got 3 All-Star starter votes

Thanasis Antetokounmpo usually gets to play only when Milwaukee Bucks games are almost already decided. When the Bucks have no chance of winning or are so ahead that they can empty the bench, Antetokounmpo normally has his opportunity to play. Injuries to key players will also open more minutes for him to see action.

This season, the Greek international has played in 18 out of the Bucks’ 44 games, none of them as a starter. He is averaging 0.8 points, 0.5 assists, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 blocks. Most basketball fans are convinced he is on Milwaukee’s roster only because franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo is his brother.

Despite the older Antetokounmpo’s lack of production, he remarkably earned three player votes to play as an All-Star starter. The news quickly went viral with many not holding back in their comments on X (formerly Twitter):

“He got more all-star starter votes than Curry”

The reference to Steph Curry is an exaggeration as the Golden State Warriors superstar had 76 player votes, third among Western Conference guards. But Thanasis Antetokounmpo getting those three votes is wildly hilarious. He shouldn’t get one, let alone three.

RJ Barrett, Al Horford, Cameron Johnson, Onyeka Okungwu, Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr. are some who also had three player votes. Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s teammate, Brook Lopez, the Bucks’ starting center, only had two votes. Bobby Portis, another Milwaukee key player, also had one less than Antetokounmpo’s total. Malik Beasley, the team’s starting shooting guard, also surprisingly garnered three player votes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s brother, headlines the Eastern Conference starters

While fans were in splits upon learning of Thanasis Antetokounmpo getting All-Star starter consideration, no one was surprised with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s selection. The “Greek Freak” ranked first in player votes with 196, higher than Joel Embiid’s total of 193. The two-time MVP also edged the Philadelphia 76ers star in fan and media voting.

Antetokounmpo and Embiid are joined by Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) in the starting lineup. Outside of Lillard, most fans agree about the other four names’ selection. Many on X are saying that Jalen Brunson should have been the starter instead of “Dame Time.”

The reserves will be chosen by the 30 NBA head coaches. The basketball world will be shaken to the core if one of the coaches votes for Thanasis Antetokounmpo to be part of the All-Star Game backups.

