"More concerning than what's going on with Lakers" - NBA analyst worried over Phoenix Suns' Big 3 chemistry following injury troubles 

The Phoenix Suns made one of the biggest moves of the off-season. In addition to parting ways with longtime center Deandre Ayton, the team also acquired elite guard Bradley Beal. This move quickly cemented the team as one of the favorites on paper to make the Western Conference finals. However, the team's Big 3 of Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are yet to find minutes on the floor together.

Early on in the season, Bradley Beal was sidelined with a back injury that prevented him from playing in the team's opening seven games. At the time, Booker, who is also dealing with a foot injury, was able to play. However, that has since changed.

In the Phoenix Suns' most recent victory over the Chicago Bulls, Durant and Beal took the floor. However, Devin Booker was unable to play. The situation highlighted the struggles the Big 3 have gone through the early part of the season in terms of getting playing time together.

During a recent appearance on Get Up this week, former Georgetown standout-turned-analyst Monica McNutt weighed in on the situation. The way she sees things, without the Phoenix Suns' Big 3 healthy, they could be in trouble.

"This one to me is a little bit more concerning than what's going on with the Lakers. ... The goal is very clear. This squad was assembled to contend for a championship. ... So it is imperative, even at the elite level that these three guys play that you have time on the floor together."

Looking at the Phoenix Suns' season so far, and the concerns regarding their Big 3

So far this season, the Phoenix Suns have put up a 4-4 record through their first eight games, landing in seventh place in the Western Conference. During that time, the team's Big 3 have been unable to play a regular season game together, resulting in much of the team's success falling on Kevin Durant.

Through the first eight games, Durant has averaged 29.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 51.3% shooting from the field. While his performance has been able to keep the team afloat, much of their postseason success will hinge on whether the Big 3 will be healthy.

The last time Durant played in more than 60 games in a season was his final year with the Warriors in 2018-19. For Beal, who played in 50 games last season and 40 the year before, the news of his back injury has been worrisome.

As Monica McNutt pointed out, after a blockbuster trade, Beal entering the season unhealthy certainly warrants concern. In the case of Devin Booker, the elite scorer has been dealing with a toe injury sustained during the last week of training camp.

Although his injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined for long, the injury history of Durant combined with the ongoing ailments of Booker and Beal could spell trouble. While the season is still in the early stages, the Phoenix Suns' slow start could be problematic as we approach the playoffs.