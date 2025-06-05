More drama in New York as Knicks locker room reportedly frustrated over Jalen Brunson’s dad holding too much influence

Following the conclusion of the New York Knicks' season, more reports of turmoil within the team have come to light. Even as the Knicks are searching for a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau, rumors are swirling about players' frustration towards a member of Thibodeau's coaching staff this past season.

According to NBA insider Sam Amico, there is resentment in the locker room towards assistant coach Rick Brunson, father of Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson.

"Per Hoops Wire sources, multiple Knicks players have been unhappy with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of star guard Jalen Brunson," Amico reported on Wednesday. "What that issue is, exactly, has not been determined, though sources suggested that Rick has had too big a say in things."

Amico added that Rick had allegedly become a particularly influential figure in the Knicks camp.

"One source called Rick the person with the most power in the entire organization. His status is uncertain following Thibodeau’s dismissal, though considering he’s Jalen’s dad, many assume Rick will remain with the team in some capacity," Amico wrote.

The elder Brunson, a former NBA journeyman who has been an assistant coach in the league for nine seasons, joined the Knicks coaching staff in 2022. Just a month later, his son Jalen would sign with the team in free agency.

In the three years since the Brunsons moved to the Big Apple, the Knicks have put together two 50-win seasons and consistently reached the second round of the NBA playoffs. If Amico's report is accurate, the Knicks will have to address their players' hostility towards Rick while also looking for a new head coach that can raise the team's ceiling.

Analyst: Rick Brunson should be the next Knicks head coach

Earlier this week, one player-turned-analyst floated the suggestion that Rick should actually take the place of Thibodeau as Knicks head coach next season.

On Tuesday's episode of "Run It Back," Lou Williams — with a lighthearted, joking tone in his voice — pointed out Rick's edge in the team's search for their next coach.

"I know RB is in that office like, 'Y'all need a guy? I know the star player pretty decently,'" Williams said amidst the laughter of his co-hosts. "All jokes aside, you might have to take a look at it."

Shedding his playfulness, Williams went on to speculate that the Knicks would consider "somebody young," in order to ensure that their next head coach has a firm grip on how the sport is "evolving."

