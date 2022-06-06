“More than ever, players have a say in their careers, and they can thank 'The King’ for that” - NBA analyst says LeBron James is the best player in the last 20 years, calls him a “Swiss army knife”

LeBron James sits atop Colin Cowherd's list of best players over the last 20 years.

As with any list, there have been disagreements regarding positions on the list. While few can argue against James being ranked No. 1, fans believe some placements were downright disrespectful.

On "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," the NBA analyst revealed his top 20 players in the last 20 years. Cowherd stated that his criteria included winning, star power, awards, and influence.

As expected, the biggest names that played in the 21st century made the list, including Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dwyane Wade, and more. In the top five, he had Kevin Durant, Shaquille O'Neal, Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, and James.

Cowherd reasoned:

"LeBron has four MVPs, four NBA titles, and four finals MVPs. 18 All-Star appearances over the last two decades. The most points combined between the regular season and the playoffs."

He added:

"The Swiss army knife of my life in pro basketball. Ball-handling, scoring, defense, leadership, vertical game, horizontal game, nobody's ever been quite like LeBron."

Cowherd also drew references to LeBron James' role in empowering players:

"When LeBron held 'The Decision' it was controversial, but it empowered players and mobility, and the league and its stars have never looked back. More than ever, players have a say in their careers, and they can thank 'The King' for that."

He concluded:

"Every 10 to 20 years, a player will come into the NBA, and there's nobody else you can compare him to. Arguably the greatest player, and most versatile player in the history of this sport on our planet."

While the list is one man's opinion, it could undoubtedly spark a debate in the NBA community. However, it is hard to imagine anyone would have a problem with LBJ being placed at the top of the list.

LeBron James could set all-time scoring record in his 20th season

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd after passing Karl Malone to become second on the NBA's all-time scoring list

LeBron James had an outstanding 2021-22 campaign even though he could not lead the LA Lakers into the postseason. He put together the greatest display by any player in their 19th year, averaging 30.3 points on 52.4% shooting from the field.

As things stand, James needs 1,326 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and claim top spot on the all-time scoring leaderboard.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



LeBron James moves into second place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Throughout his 19-year career, James has only scored below 1,500 points once. In the shortened 2020-21 season, he played in only 45 games, totaling 1,126 points.

If the 37-year-old replicates any of his previous performances outside of the 2020-21 season, he is sure to beat Abdul-Jabbar's record. It is worth noting that he currently holds the record for most points in the playoffs and regular season combined.

While achieving it in his 20th season will be glorious, it will be equally as satisfying if he completes it in his 21st season. At this point, it almost seems like a given that LeBron James will be the all-time scoring leader before he retires from professional basketball. However, much will depend on him staying healthy.

