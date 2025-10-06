  • home icon
  "More important to the offense": Mavericks fans covet Klay Thompson as 5th starter over $7,714,286 POA defender

"More important to the offense": Mavericks fans covet Klay Thompson as 5th starter over $7,714,286 POA defender

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Oct 06, 2025 13:08 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Klay Thompson will enter his second season with the Mavericks- Source: Imagn

When the Dallas Mavericks needed a three-point shooter to bolster their offense, they went and got one of the greatest of all time. Klay Thompson was going to provide some much-needed spacing and three-point shooting.

Thompson's first year away from the Bay Area was a bit of a mixed bag. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 3.0 three-pointers per game on 41/39/90 shooting splits.

Now, one year later, the fans are debating whether he should keep his starting spot ahead of the season opener, and they took to social media to make their case for or against him.

Here are the best reactions:

Other fans believe it's just a matter of time before Max Christie, who's making $7,714,286, takes over his minutes:

The former Warriors star has been in the league for 14 seasons, and he's been a starter since his second year in the league. Then again, he's also a proven competitor, so he might welcome going to the bench if that helps the team.

Klay Thompson isn't guaranteed to start for the Mavericks

All this speculation didn't come out of the blue. Mavs coach Jason Kidd admitted that he's experimenting with a bigger lineup, and that obviously means Thompson would be the first player off the bench:

“We had the big group out there,” Kidd told reporters at training camp. “Ryan (Nembhard) running the point with Cooper, D-Live (Dereck Lively II), AD (Anthony Davis), and PJ (Washington).”

D'Angelo Russell could also be another factor there, but so far, it seems like Kidd has been quite fond of Max Christie's development, and while Thompson is known for his defensive prowess, he's lost a step on that end of the floor. Christie, on the other hand, is improving as a defender:

"Max, his ability to play both ends, play any position as a wing," Kidd said on Sunday. "You can see the hard work that he's put in this summer is a carryover as to why he's having success now. For him, we're gonna need him. He can start, he can come off the bench, so he's going to play a lot of minutes for us."

At the end of the day, Thompson is a veteran and a professional, and he must be aware of the fact that he's inching closer to the end of the line than to his prime. And with the Mavs fighting for a championship, they might have to make some tough decisions.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Ernesto Cova
