More than just dad jokes: Giannis Antetokounmpo crowns his kids ‘best defenders’ after Bucks' nail-biting win over Kings

Aside from being one of the top stars in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for having an interesting sense of humor. Following the Milwaukee Bucks' recent win, the two-time MVP took to social media to shine a light on his kids.

Giannis and his fiancé have three children, two boys and one girl. His sons are constantly seen in and around the Bucks' bench during home games.

Before Milwaukee took on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo got to enjoy some time on the floor with his sons during warm-ups. Later that night he posted a picture of the two chasing him around the floor. He jokingly put the picture on social media and crowned them the best defenders in the NBA.

The Bucks went on to beat the Kings in overtime that night, thanks a game-winning shot from Damian Lillard. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a notable performance himself, finishing with a triple-double. In 40 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 27 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals.

With this win, the Bucks continue to have one of the top records in the league (28-12). They currently trail the Boston Celtics (30-9) by two-and-a-half games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo loves to crack dad jokes

Since entering the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an easy star to root for. Part of it stems from the journey he's gone through to get where he is now. That said, his fun-loving personality is another major factor.

From the moment he stepped foot in the Milwaukee Bucks facility, Giannis has been known to make cheesy jokes. It is something he enjoys doing, mainly at the start of press conferences to lighten the mood. There have even been times when Giannis has brought a joke book to the podium with him so he has material to choose from.

After overcoming poverty in Greece, Giannis is living his dream as an NBA superstar. He never takes it for granted, which is why he is one of the more light-hearted stars in the league.

The dad jokes are not where it ends with Giannis. Like most players, he enjoys playing pranks on rookies. On one occassion, he helped fill a teammate's car with popcorn as a practical joke.

When Giannis isn't testing out new jokes or playing pranks, he is continuing to cement himself as an all-time great. Along with the Bucks being one of the top teams in the East, he is in the midst of another MVP-level season. In the 39 games he's played in, Giannis is averaging 31.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

