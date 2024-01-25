"More likely to marry Zendaya than Thanasty being traded" - Thanasis Antetokounmpo rumored to be on Knicks radar leaves fans puzzled

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has become a staple of the Milwaukee Bucks despite having a very limited role on the court. Much like Udonis Haslem with the Miami Heat in the twilight years of his career, Antetokounmpo's role largely centers around being a leader in the locker room and off the court. Despite that, the elder Antetokounmpo brother has stayed out of trade talks.

NBA fans have long questioned why the Bucks have not only held onto but even extended a player with little ability to impact games on-court. This past offseason, for example, the Bucks once again offered Antetokounmpo a contract despite only 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

This season, Antetokounmpo has once again posted a new career-low in scoring and rebounding throughout the 18 games he's played. After the departure of coach Adrian Griffin, many fans were quick to joke that Griffin's firing was because of his desire to get rid of Antetokounmpo.

According to Bovada sportsbook, the New York Knicks are considered the favorites to land Thanasis Antetokounmpo should the Bucks trade him. The news surprised many fans, given that some believe the Bucks have kept him around to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.

Fan reactions ranged from being skeptical about the rumor to pointing out the apparent reason he's in Milwaukee.

"I'm more likely to marry Zendaya than Thanasty being traded," a fan posted.

NBA rookie on rival team defends Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Fans have been quick to crack jokes at Thanasis Antetokounmpo's expense over the years for his lack of production. Despite that, others have defended him, alleging that what he brings to the Milwaukee Bucks isn't shown on the box score.

Back in November, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Emoni Bates defended Antetokounmpo from critics. The situation came on the heels of Antetokounmpo putting up underwhelming stats just months after re-signing with the team.

In a post on Instagram, Bates wrote about the impact Thanasis Antetokounmpo has on the Bucks and explained it isn't always reflected in the form of game minutes.

“Y'all quick to call somebody trash," Bates posted. "Y'all don't even know what dude been through and what he had to do to get here. He's probably one of the best locker room guys. He keeps the energy up, makes sure to do his job every day without complaint like lol.

"Y'all be so quick to judge somebody for some clout. It's sad, bro, fr we gotta do better."

At 31, Thanasis Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Milwaukee Bucks throughout the remainder of the 2023-24 season. On July 18, he will turn 32, meaning his playing days may soon be over.

That said, Udonis Haslem has laid out the blueprint for aging players to continue to impact teams, meaning Antetokounmpo may stick around. With the postseason on the horizon, only time will tell how things play out.

