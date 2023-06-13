"More rings than the Knicks in the last 50 years"- NBA fans are in shambles after Ish Smith wins his first title in 13 years

The Denver Nuggets won their first chip, and so did their backup guard Ish Smith on Monday night after their 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5. Smith spent 13 seasons in the NBA, playing for 13 different teams. However, he was never on a championship-winning team until now.

Smith came to Denver in the trade that moved Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Wizards to the Nuggets last offseason. As it turns out, this trade was in 34-year-old Smith's favor, who won his first NBA title.

Fans poured in hilarious reactions after Smith finally ended up on a successful team after donning the jerseys of 13 different teams in his 13 seasons in the league. As expected, the New York Knicks were dragged into the trolls by one of the fans, who wrote on Twitter:

"More rings than the Knicks in the last 50 years"

More reactions followed:

NBA fraternity congratulates Ish Smith

The media and players know how difficult it is to win a championship. Regardless of what role Ish Smith played on the Denver Nuggets, his 13-year journey deserved the respect he got from all over after winning his first ring on Monday.

From Kendrick Perkins to David Aldridge and more, the NBA fraternity gave a tribute-filled shout-out to Smith on winning his first championship.

"Congratulations to my brothers Reggie Jackson, Jeff Green and Ish Smith on winning their first NBA Championship and getting that Ring," wrote Perkins on Twitter.

Veteran NBA reporter Aldridge wrote:

"There's always someone who gets a ring for the first time on nights like these. That's all of the Nuggets besides KCP, of course. But especially happy for @IshSmith. Thirteen years, 13 teams, and his first NBA title. Congrats to one of the league's best guys!"

Ish Smith has bounced around the league, failing to find a stable role since the start of his NBA career. He has played 762 games so far, starting 1678 times. Smith averaged 19.4 minutes, 7.3 points and 3.8 assists, shooting 42.9% in his 13-year career.

The Nuggets have easily been the best team he was a part of, not just because they won the chip. Denver was one of the favorites to win the Western Conference for the better part of the season after their phenomenal run as the No. 1 seed.

They had the best roster in the NBA. The Nuggets' depth was unparalleled this season, which was integral to their title success.

