"More scripted than Super Bowl" - NBA Twitter explodes after viral video allegedly exposes 'script' for NBA All-Star game

If you enjoy an offensive-focused or a high-scoring game, then you might have enjoyed this year's NBA All-Star game. The lack of defense resulted in multiple records being set but is it possible that these results were already pre-determined by the league even before the game started?

A highly interesting clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, was posted by Yahoo Sports. In the video, a stack of papers labeled "ASG script" sitting courtside can be seen clearly.

Fans who saw the clip went wild on the social media platform. As usual, jokes were thrown around with several taking shots at the NBA All-Star game being rigged. However, a few fans took this opportunity to bring up other incidents that proved the league is rigged, not just the All-Star game.

"Not joinin no damn space knowin ts more scripted than the Superbowl," one fan said.

"I liked how scripted that was," one fan said about a highlight play involving Trae Young.

"It's already scripted for Bron to win," another claimed.

Aside from the NBA All-Star game, some fans claimed that other events over the weekend had pre-determined results.

"The NBA skills challenge gotta be scripted."

"Jaylen Brown could’ve taken a layup and the NBA still would’ve had him scripted in the Dunk Contest Finals."

However, one fan pointed out the more likely scenario. This script in the video refers to things that the broadcast team and the media need to remember for the event.

"Isn't this for the timings of intros and interviews during the introductions?"

Several records were broken during the NBA All-Star game

As usual, the NBA All-Star game lacked defense but it might have been taken to a whole new level this year based on all the records that were set.

The final score for the game was 211-186 in favor of the Eastern Conference. Their 211 points is the highest scoring total in the All-Star game ever. Additionally, the combined score of 397 is the highest combined score ever.

The amount of points scored in the first half was also record-setting. The 193 combined points from both sides are the highest in history while the Eastern Conference's 104 to enter halftime set another record. The East also set a record for most threes made at 42.

Karl Anthony-Towns led the West in scoring with 50, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 31. Five other players scored in double-figures for the West but none failed to get over 20. The five are Kevin Durant (18), Steph Curry (16), Devin Booker (15), Paul George (13) and Nikola Jokic (13).

Meanwhile, three players scored over 30 points for the East led by Damian Lillard with 39. The other two were Jaylen Brown with 36 and Tyrese Haliburton who added 32.