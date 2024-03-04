"More teams should take this strategy": Jaylen Brown mocks Steve Kerr and Draymond Green's 'sag off' tactics on him

Throughout the entire matchup, the Golden State Warriors struggled to stop Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in their tracks. The Celtics came up with an overwhelming 140-88 victory over the Warriors on Sunday, with Brown leading the charge.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently opened up about what strategy he had in mind in an attempt to stop the Celtics from outscoring them. Kerr revealed that he planned for Draymond Green to execute the sag-off play on Jaylen Brown, considering how Green was the perfect matchup to stop Boston's star. Unfortunately, the plan turned out otherwise, as Brown popped off for 29 points.

Filled with motivation after a blowout victory, Brown reposted a video of coach Steve Kerr addressing the defensive strategy he had planned for the Celtics on social media. Considering how Boston outplayed Kerr's tactics, Brown sarcastically told teams to execute the same defensive play moving forward.

Here's what Brown said on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"More teams should take this strategy"

Jaylen Brown pushes Boston's win streak to 11 straight

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics delivered an impressive performance, securing a commanding 52-point victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Leading the charge for the Celtics, Brown showcased his skills with 29 points, three rebounds, and three assists in a mere 22 minutes of play.

Jayson Tatum also made significant contributions during the game, logging 25 minutes on the court. He posted similar stats to Brown, notching 27 points, three rebounds, and five assists.

Unfortunately, Warriors superstar Steph Curry wasn't feeling it on Sunday after only scoring four points in the game. Curry, known for his long-distance shots, missed all nine shot attempts from beyond the arc.

Steph only made two out of his 13 shots and was ultimately benched by Kerr as a sign of waving the white flag. Other supposedly reliable guys on the Warriors squad, like Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga, failed to step up to the occasion.

Thompson and Kuminga combined for 12 points, scoring only six points each. Given that two of Golden State's backup contributors both had off-nights, it was clear that the Celtics were going to come up with a blowout victory.

With all that said, Jaylen Brown has all the reasons to celebrate as the Boston Celtics are now on an 11-game win streak. They have a chance to push it to 12 straight victories on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.