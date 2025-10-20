"More they use it against you": Draymond Green issues stern warning to $16,239,819 guard eyeing Steph Curry's leadership spot

Brandin Podziemski said in an interview last week that he wants to take over the leadership role once Draymond Green and Steph Curry leave. Podziemski, who signed a four-year, $16.2 million contract in July 2023, told The Athletic that he aims to gain the veterans’ trust. He added that it would take more than just skill to be in the spot currently occupied by the four-time champs.

Following the Golden State Warriors’ practice on Sunday, Green responded when asked to comment about Podziemski’s goal:

“With him, I say, ‘Be careful.’ Don’t tell people too much, ‘cause the more you tell people, the more they use it against you and try to tear you down. … We all believe that he’s going to be one of the guys that take the torch. … We all have the utmost confidence in what he’s gonna become.”

Brandin Podziemski might have to wait for a few more years before he can take over the role he wants for himself. Steph Curry, at 37, remains elite. Curry’s game, which does not require ultra-athleticism, could see him age gracefully. The 35-year-old Draymond Green isn’t the athlete he once was, but his savvy and experience allow him to be impactful, particularly on defense.

Podziemski, though, seems headed to a more prominent role on and off the court for the Warriors. Over the past few years, he has been involved in trade rumors, but the Dubs have been reportedly adamant to keep him. Last year, team governor Joe Lacob told The Athletic that he did not want to package Podziemski for a potential Lauri Markkanen deal.

Joe Lacob admits to underestimating Steph Curry and Draymond Green’s longevity

Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been the anchors of the Warriors’ incredible run starting in 2015. During that span, they led the Dubs to four championships. A decade since the Curry-Green partnership won its first title, the two remain as formidable as ever.

Joe Lacob, in an interview with NBA insider Tim Kawakami, opened up about his team’s durable stars:

“I’m going to have to be really honest here. There’s no sense trying to paint it any other way. I did not expect, if you would ask me five, 10 years ago, that these guys would still be playing and playing at this level, with this level of health at age 37 for Steph [Curry] and Dray [Green] at 35 turning 36.”

Last season, the Warriors seemed poised to make another deep playoff run before a hamstring injury ruined the team’s lofty postseason goals. If healthy, Draymond Green and Steph Curry could still make the Dubs championship contenders.

