Moses Moody 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Golden State Warriors forwards, impact and minutes

Wingman Moses Moody continues to find his niche with the Golden State Warriors and is poised to remain a key figure in the rotation as they embark on what they hope to be a deep playoff run.

Thanks to a six-game winning streak, the Warriors (42-35) have fortified their spot in the play-in phase, where they hope to do well to earn a berth in the playoff proper.

Golden State is 10th and occupies final play-in spot, a good four games ahead of the Houston Rockets (38-39). It can still raise its position, depending on how it fares in its remaining five games, to challenge the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers, both with 44-33 records, for the next two spots up.

While resident star Steph Curry, along with fellow veterans Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, is expected to lead the charge for the Warriors in the playoffs, the role of young guys like Moody is undeniable.

Moses Moody's regular season stats

Moses Moody has played 60 games for the Warriors this season, filling up roles at both shooting guard and small forward, starting eight times. Here are his regular season stats for the 2023-24 season:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Moses Moody 8.2 3.0 0.8 0.7 0.4 46.7% 35.8% 80% 17.4

Moses Moody's playoff stats

Moody has been with the team since 2021 and was part of the 2022 NBA champion Warriors squads. He has seen action in the last two postseasons, and below are his averages in playoff play so far:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Moses Moody 4.4 1.6 0.5 0.3 0.3 53.5% 57.1% 83.3% 10.6

Strengths and weaknesses

Since being drafted 14th overall by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA draft, Moody has established himself as a reliable shooter from downtown, compiling career shooting average from the three of 36% in limited minutes so far.

His offense is not just confined to 3-pointers, as he also has a feel for scoring in the lane and in midrange.

While he stands at six-foot-five, Moses Moody can play bigger than his size, thanks to his seven-foot wingspan and eight-foot-nine standing reach. That allows him to hold his own against bigger players in the shooting guard and small forward positions while also being a handful for smaller opponents on the offensive end.

While he has a decent offensive game, he's developing his skills set, particularly in creating his own shots. Defensively, he has yet to develop the consistency to be a solid force.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Given how he has been used by Golden State this season, Moses Moody will continue to play off the bench, spelling the likes of Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, along with rookie Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II. He should play around 15 to 18 minutes.

However, it bears noting that initially, the Warriors are expected to play in the play-in in a win-or-go home setting. So it's highly likely that coach Steve Kerr would turn to his old reliables to tow the team. But if they advance to the playoff proper, Moody could play more minutes and have a more prominent role.

Moreover, how Jonathan Kuminga returns from his knee injury and Andrew Wiggins performs in the early goings will have an impact on how the Warriors will use the 21-year-old wing.