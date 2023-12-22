"Most average jersey retirement of all-time" - Miami Heat putting Udonis Haslem's jersey in rafters has NBA fans buzzing

On Friday afternoon, news emerged that Udonis Haslem was getting his jersey retired by the Miami Heat. This did not receive the reception some might have hoped, as NBA fans quickly began clowning the decision.

According to reports, Udonis Haslem will have his jersey retired on January 19th. The Miami Heat are slated to face off against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks that night. Fans quickly began mocking the decision, stating that Haslem is most average player to ever have his number put in the rafters.

Haslem began his journey with the Heat in 2003 after going undrafted. He managed to secure a roster spot for himself that he would hold on to for two decades. During his 20 years with the franchise, Haslem got to be a part of three championship teams and play alongside some all-time greats. The most notable being LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

The jersey retirement comes less than one year after Haslem decided to walk away. He appeared in seven games last season for the Heat, and dropped 24 points in the regular season finale.

Haslem also made history last season as the oldest player to play in the NBA Finals. Miami subbed him in for 29 seconds in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets.

Should Udonis Haslem have his jersey retired by the Miami Heat?

Even though Udonis Haslem was an average player, many will argue he is still worthy of having his jersey retired. In an era where players are constantly on the move, organizations should pay homage to those that were loyal to them. Espcially for this long of a period.

In terms of the Miami Heat organization, Haslem is a legend. He played in nearly 900 games during his 20-year run, and was part of the last three Heat teams to win it all.

The biggest thing the Heat are known for is their rock-solid culutre. It only stayed as strong as it did because of people like Haslem. Even when his playing time was down to nothing, he was still having an impact behind the scenes. Without him instilling Heat culture into the current team, they might have had the success they've had over the past four years.

Throughout his time with the Heat, many have praised Haslem for his contribution to the franchise. Given how long he stuck around, it makes sense that the organization is honoring him in this fashion.