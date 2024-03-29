“Most beloved villain ever” - Skip Bayless berates Draymond Green, critiques popularity amid average stats

Longtime sports commentator Skip Bayless hasn’t minced words in criticizing Draymond Green over the years. “The Undisputed” host and the Golden State Warriors forward have had some testy back-and-forths on social media. Bayless has often called out Green’s behavior on the court as going overboard what should be allowed in basketball.

When Green choked Rudy Gobert in November last year, Bayless went on to say that the four-time champ had “turned the NBA into the WWE.” He added that “Dray” constantly wants to be the center of attention, which is why he often gets into skirmishes with other players.

On Wednesday, Draymond Green played just four minutes against the Orlando Magic before he was tossed out for excessive complaining. Without him and the injured Jonathan Kuminga, the Golden State Warriors survived to win 101-93.

A day after Green was ejected for the fourth time this season, Skip Bayless had this to say on X (formerly Twitter):

“Most beloved villain ever. Nicest cheap-shot artist ever. No NBA player has ever committed more dirty plays, yet no NBA player with such ordinary career stats (9/7/6) has been nearly as popular as a podcaster and TNT commentator.”

The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year winner is averaging 8.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 5.9 APG this season for the Bay Area team. Skip Bayless’ numbers were right but he also oversimplified things. Draymond Green is also the Dubs’ defensive lynchpin and arguably their best playmaker. Green’s impact has always been more than what the box scores say.

The outspoken journalist is right, though, when he said that Green is a “villain.” It is a role that the defensive ace relishes to play and pushes the limits of what he can get away with in every game.

The Warriors need Draymond Green to be himself

Draymond Green has quietly made the Jonathan Kuminga-Andrew Wiggins partnership flourish. Before he returned from an indefinite suspension, Steve Kerr had trouble playing the two together in the starting lineup. It was so bad that he scrapped the plan until Green returned.

With “Dray” in the lineup, he becomes the communicator that connects both athletic forwards on both sides of the ball. He directs the defense, makes the offense hum and simplifies things for Kuminga and Wiggins. Green’s stat line is quite ordinary but what he brings to the Dubs can’t be quantified at times.

The Golden State Warriors need Draymond Green to be himself as they try to chase at least a play-in spot in the next two weeks.