"Most embarrassing moment in NBA history" - Ben Maller criticizes LeBron James and the LA Lakers for not making the playoffs

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and the rest of the LA Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention last Tuesday. It was a fitting end to a disappointing season for the Lakers that started with them as one of the favorites to win the NBA championship.

On the most recent episode of The Ben Maller Show, the Fox Sports radio host criticized LeBron and the Lakers for not qualifying for the postseason. Maller pointed out that it the Lakers missing the play-in tournament was the most embarrassing moment in NBA history.

"On the Maller Scale of Humiliation, 1 to 10, the Lakers failing to even get to the play-in tournament scores a 436. That's the highest score we've ever given out. This is the single most embarrassing moment in NBA history for a team perspective," Maller said.

Ben Maller also believes that this season's results will haunt the four-time NBA champion. Maller explained that LeBron is partially responsible for the roster construction of the Lakers in the offseason. The Russell Westbrook trade did not work at all and signing aging veterans was not a good move.

"It is a flabbergasting outcome that will surely haunt LeBron James. Even the biggest LeBron suckup can't pass this one off... Even in our wildest dreams, we never thought that it would get to this level of debacle... LeBron James authored the single most embarrassing chapter in NBA history," Maller said.

The LA Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention by the Phoenix Suns. "The King" did not play due to an ankle injury, while Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook tried their best to get the win. However, the Suns are the best team in the league as they easily got the 121-110 victory.

Will LeBron James play in the final home game of the season?

LeBron James has missed five of the last six games for the LA Lakers due to a sprained left ankle. But with the Lakers' season officially over after not qualifying for the play-in tournament, will LeBron play in the team's final home game of the season?

The Lakers will host the OKC Thunder in Crypto.com Arena on Friday night. According to head coach Frank Vogel, the players who missed Thursday's loss to the Golden State Warriors have not been ruled out against the Thunder. Vogel believes that it's their job to give their fans something to cheer for at the end of their disappointing season.

"We do realize that it's fan appreciation day, so we're going to make sure they feel appreciated," Vogel said.

"We do realize that it's fan appreciation day, so we're going to make sure they feel appreciated," Vogel said.

The debate on players missing games due to load management is at an all-time high. Fans who spend money watching their team play expect every player to be present. However, the Lakers are risking injury to their two best players if they play in a meaningless game.

