“Most important piece to my puzzle”: Taurean Prince pens adorable birthday wish for wife Hannah Usman

After taking the floor on Christmas Day, Taurean Prince gave a special shoutout to someone important in his life. The veteran forward made a birthday post for his wife, who happens to be born on the holiday.

Even though the LA Lakers did not pick up a win on Christmas Day, Taurean Prince still had something to celebrate. While putting up a picture of himself and Hanah Usman on his Instagram story, he put a heartfelt caption about his love for her.

"Happy Bday to the most important piece to my puzzle! Life wouldn't be the same without you! My love stands tall for you"

There's no clear evidence that the two are married, though the ring emoji in the post might indicate so. Prince and Usman are the parents of three children. They have a daughter, Ameera, and two sons named A'Mari and Ahsan.

Taurean Prince has become key player for the LA Lakers

During his seven years in the NBA, Taurean Prince hasn't had the chance to play on a contender. That changed this season, and he's showing how valubale he can be. Prince signed with the Lakers in free agency this offseason after spending the last two years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Through the LA Lakers' first 29 games, Prince has becomea key member of the supporting cast. Along with starting every game this year, he has proven to be an ideal complement to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

When the Lakers first acquired Prince, many considered him to be a good pick-up. He's capable of playing both forward positions, and is a positive on the defensive end. Most importantly, he's a reliable kick-out option from beyond the arc.

The 29-year-old has put together a strong season, averaging 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds, and shooting 39.4% from the deep on good volume.

Prince did everything he could to try and provide a spark on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics. In 39 minutes of action, he had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. That, though, did not end up being enough, as Jayson Tatum and Co. walked away with a 126-115 victory.

His numbers don't jump off the page, but Prince has performed well in his role for the Lakers. As the postseason gets closer, he has a chance to be one of their biggest X-Factors when the lights get brighter.