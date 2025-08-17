"Most influential player in China after Kobe Bryant": Fans erupt as Stephen Curry's China Tour shakes up sneaker landscape

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shared a video on Instagram, expressing excitement for his upcoming tour of China with Under Armour. Curry, who is already a household name in America, is well on his way to becoming one in China as well.The four-time NBA champion has endeared himself to Asian fans, visiting the continent for more than a decade, starting in the 2014 offseason. His visits to the country and interactions with fans have helped him amass a following like few active players.His strong connection with the Chinese audience is being compared to that of Kobe Bryant. The late LA Lakers legend had a massive following in the country, a fact often noted by his peers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrom the looks of it, the Warriors superstar is reaching the same level. Fans flooded the comment section of Stephen Curry’s Instagram post, expressing their anticipation for his China tour. Some fans even put his influence in China next to Kobe Bryant.“The most influential player in China. After Kobe. Idol 🔥🙌,” one fan said.“We do love Curry 🇨🇳 hahaha,” wrote another fan.“I remember them saying the same thing about Kobe! I love this!” a fan wrote.“A little crowd?? They filled up that stadium Steph 😂🔥,” another fan wrote.“After a decade, you have the same influence as Kobe in China 🇨🇳 we love you!” one fan opined.“The last sportsman who had that aura and effect in China was Kobe and there’s Curry, their new basketball god in China,” a fan commented.Fans react to Stephen Curry's Instagram postCurry’s deep connection with the fans has also led to massive success for Under Armour’s Curry line in the region. According to reports, the launch of the Curry 12 signature shoe outperformed the company’s expectations in the Chinese market by 40%.While Under Armour’s overall market share has slipped due to competition from Anta’s Klay Thompson line and Li-Ning’s Dwyane Wade line, the unprecedented admiration shown to the four-time champion has helped the brand thrive, stabilizing its sales in the region.Stephen Curry’s 2025 China tour will feature the first-ever &quot;Curry Con&quot;Curry’s upcoming China tour will also feature the first “Curry Con,” a three-day festival where fans can discover new Curry Brand products and attend a camp hosted by the Warriors guard.Earlier, Curry Brand athlete De’Aaron Fox was also slated to be a part of the event, but has since pulled out. Regardless, fans are excited for the chance to get one-on-one interactions with the Warriors guard.