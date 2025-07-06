"Most likely not going to be that guy": LeBron James' son Bronny James gets brutally honest on averaging 15-20 ppg 'right now' 

LeBron James' son Bronny James is aware of his ceiling as he prepares for the second year of his NBA career. The 55th pick in the 2024 draft had a polarizing entry into the league. After an underwhelming college season at USC, not many thought that Bronny was deserving of a roster spot.
Many labeled him as a beneficiary of nepotism. All of his struggles were closely scrutinized, but it hasn't deterred the 20-year-old from his path. Bronny continues working on his game and realizes his role more after a year of experience in the pros. During an interaction with media members on Saturday, Bronny said:
"I can’t lose that defensive drive that will get me on the floor, because there are going to be guys who can score 15, 20 a game. I’m most likely not going to be that guy right now. To get myself on the floor, I’ve got to be a defensive menace."
Bronny James' defensive instincts as a 6-foot-2 guard are his best bet to succeed in his career, not just next season. His incredible athleticism and lateral quickness allow him to be a better defensive player than projected for his size.
Bronny struggled to score in the pros, but was efficient in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. With an improved role and more playing time, those numbers could see an uptick with the Lakers, too, especially if Bronny continues to improve from the 3-point range.
Bronny James averaged 2.3 points on 31.1% shooting in 27 games for LA, playing 6.7 minutes in his rookie year. In the G League, he averaged 21.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 5.3 apg in 11 outings, shooting 44.3%, including 38.0% from 3.
Bronny James reportedly has a role in Lakers' rotation next year
The Lakers might be eyeing a promotion for Bronny James next season, offering him more minutes in the rotation. One of LA's biggest weaknesses was on defense as the team struggled to get stops, especially at the point of attack. With his tools and skills, Bronny fits that description of a missing piece, especially off the bench.
With improved strength in his second season, Bronny should overcome one of his limitations on defense to have a better chance of playing more minutes. According to one NBA executive, per Heavy.com, his defense will likely earn him rotation minutes.
"He can defend the perimeter and he showed he can shoot the 3," the executive said. "If he can show that wasn’t a fluke, he is going to start getting 10, 15 minutes a night because the team is going to feel like they can trust him. I think he is going to do all that. He is going to be a regular for them next year."
The Lakers need more from their bench. It was clear during last year's playoffs that LA didn't have the depth to succeed like the reigning NBA champions OKC Thunder, the finalists Indiana Pacers, and even the Western Conference finalists, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who beat LA in round one.
