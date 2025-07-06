"Most likely not going to be that guy": LeBron James' son Bronny James gets brutally honest on averaging 15-20 ppg 'right now' 

LeBron James' son Bronny James is aware of his ceiling as he prepares for the second year of his NBA career. The 55th pick in the 2024 draft had a polarizing entry into the league. After an underwhelming college season at USC, not many thought that Bronny was deserving of a roster spot.

Ad

Many labeled him as a beneficiary of nepotism. All of his struggles were closely scrutinized, but it hasn't deterred the 20-year-old from his path. Bronny continues working on his game and realizes his role more after a year of experience in the pros. During an interaction with media members on Saturday, Bronny said:

"I can’t lose that defensive drive that will get me on the floor, because there are going to be guys who can score 15, 20 a game. I’m most likely not going to be that guy right now. To get myself on the floor, I’ve got to be a defensive menace."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bronny James' defensive instincts as a 6-foot-2 guard are his best bet to succeed in his career, not just next season. His incredible athleticism and lateral quickness allow him to be a better defensive player than projected for his size.

Bronny struggled to score in the pros, but was efficient in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. With an improved role and more playing time, those numbers could see an uptick with the Lakers, too, especially if Bronny continues to improve from the 3-point range.

Ad

Bronny James averaged 2.3 points on 31.1% shooting in 27 games for LA, playing 6.7 minutes in his rookie year. In the G League, he averaged 21.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 5.3 apg in 11 outings, shooting 44.3%, including 38.0% from 3.

Bronny James reportedly has a role in Lakers' rotation next year

The Lakers might be eyeing a promotion for Bronny James next season, offering him more minutes in the rotation. One of LA's biggest weaknesses was on defense as the team struggled to get stops, especially at the point of attack. With his tools and skills, Bronny fits that description of a missing piece, especially off the bench.

Ad

With improved strength in his second season, Bronny should overcome one of his limitations on defense to have a better chance of playing more minutes. According to one NBA executive, per Heavy.com, his defense will likely earn him rotation minutes.

"He can defend the perimeter and he showed he can shoot the 3," the executive said. "If he can show that wasn’t a fluke, he is going to start getting 10, 15 minutes a night because the team is going to feel like they can trust him. I think he is going to do all that. He is going to be a regular for them next year."

The Lakers need more from their bench. It was clear during last year's playoffs that LA didn't have the depth to succeed like the reigning NBA champions OKC Thunder, the finalists Indiana Pacers, and even the Western Conference finalists, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who beat LA in round one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More