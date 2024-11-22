"Most Malik Beasley thing that could happen" - NBA fans ridicule Pistons veteran after bricking back-to-back game winners under the rim

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley received a pass from Cade Cunningham with 9.1 seconds remaining against the Charlotte Hornets. Beasley drove strong to the rim against Brandon Miller before pulling up for a fadeaway jumper.

The former LA Lakers guard missed, grabbed the offensive rebound and missed another potential game-winning shot.

Fans reacted to Beasley’s back-to-back 3-foot misses that could have won the game for the Pistons:

“The most malik Beasley thing that could happen.”

“Tried to pad them stats at the end should have just made the shot!”

“Lakers legend.”

“Come on Cade why you standing near the halfcourt logo instead of getting that ball.”

“How did Malik Beasley miss this?!”

Charlotte tied the game at 109 apiece following LaMelo Ball’s 10-foot floater. The Detroit Pistons did not call a timeout to prevent Charlotte’s defense from digging in. Cade Cunningham slowly brought the ball to their end of the court to melt the clock.

Cunningham stood near mid-court surveying the Pistons’ play develop. The Hornets seemed confused with the switches, allowing Beasley to leak out with 9.1 seconds remaining. No one was within five feet of the shooting guard when he received the pass.

Brandon Miller had to rush at Beasley to prevent a wide-open 3-point attempt. Beasley faked an attempt, but Miller stayed on the ground, forcing Detroit’s shooter to a contested fadeaway jumper.

Malik Beasley and the Pistons lose another close game to the Charlotte Hornets

Thursday’s seesaw battle was a repeat of the first meeting between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 6. The Hornets won the game 108-107 via a last-second follow-up shot by Brandon Miller. Malik Beasley had a rough shooting night in that matchup, finishing with five points on 2-for-11 attempts, including 1-for-7 from deep.

Beasley shot better in the rematch but could not convert on two potential game-winning attempts. He ended the night with 16 points behind 5-for-15 shooting, including 4-for-12 from behind the arc. The Pistons lost 123-121 in overtime.

The Pistons can still get their revenge in the next two games in the season series in Detroit.

