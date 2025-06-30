"Most obvious Laker ever" - Lakers fans explode as DeAndre Ayton becomes available in 2025 free agency in shocking move

The Portland Trail Blazers made a shocking move regarding DeAndre Ayton on Sunday. Ayton will be entering free agency after negotiating a buyout with the Blazers, paving the way for a fresh start. Some LA Lakers fans were pumped after the news was reported since the team has been pursuing a center since February.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Blazers decided to buy out Ayton's contract and focus on developing their young centers, Donovan Clingan and Yang Hansen. It's unclear how much money the former number one pick will give up, but it's going to affect his next contract.

Ayton spent the past two years with the Blazers, averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds last season. He was limited to just 40 games due to injuries while also battling inconsistencies. He has failed to live up to his potential, going on a downward trajectory since helping the Phoenix Suns make the 2021 NBA Finals.

LA Lakers fans were excited to hear about DeAndre Ayton being available in free agency, especially on a mid-level exception or even a veteran's minimum deal. The Lakers are being priced out of centers because other teams know they are desperate, so it's a godsend if they can bring in Ayton to pair with Luka Doncic.

Here are some of the best comments from Lakers fans.

Josh Egbuna @joshegbuna LINK Most obvious Laker ever.

Lakers All Day Everyday @LADEig LINK He’s a perfect fit for LAL.

𝙾𝚗𝚐𝚊𝚝𝚘𝚗𝚐𝚒 @ongatongi LINK Rob Pelinka do your thing, I know Ayton got a lot of left on his tank. He just need a serious work ethic, Bron and Luka about to that on him. Kid still young af good r/r since they need a big.

Jason @jason23lake LINK Rob gets another miracle. Doesn't make trades. Only miracles.

Kingof251 @StrengthnTweets LINK Same agent as Luka, where do you think he’s headed?

DR JT @JTSPECTOR LINK Laker... Laker... Laker.... Laker... Laker... just announce it already!!!

Some fans might have forgotten, but Luka Doncic and DeAndre Ayton were part of the same draft class in 2018. They have also developed a friendship over the years, and the icing on the cake for excited LA Lakers fans is that they are represented by the same agent, Bill Duffy.

DeAndre Ayton once opened up about his friendship with Luka Doncic

DeAndre Ayton once opened up about his friendship with Luka Doncic. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to Andscape's Marc J. Spears back in 2019, DeAndre Ayton opened up about becoming close to Luka Doncic during their pre-draft transition camp. They exchanged numbers after finding out that they both signed under the same agent.

"I don't talk to him every day, but we're pretty cool," Ayton said. "The respect level is right there. I first got to know him during Rookie Transition (camp). During pre-draft, I was looking for agents, and we finally chose BDA. That's when I realized, 'Yo, Luka and I have the same agent.'"

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers use Doncic's connection to Ayton and try to convince the big man to wear purple and gold next season. He's a perfect lob threat for Doncic, but his defense is not on par with what the team needs on that end.

