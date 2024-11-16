"Most overprotected star in NBA history" - Skip Bayless insinuates LeBron James has been coddled by the NBA over 22 seasons

Skip Bayless has been critical of LeBron James for the majority of his career. He called four-time NBA champion the "most overprotected star" ever on "The All Smoke" podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on Saturday.

Bayless was asked about his take on certain players such as James, as well as Russell Westbrook. He described his admiration for "The King," but didn't back down from his "overprotected" claim.

"I say what I see, and I still believe that LeBron has been the most overprotected superstar in the history of the NBA," Bayless said.

The former ESPN and Fox Sports analyst added that James was too nice to opposing players.

"I think he's a very good guy, a very nice guy, sometimes nice to a fault. I was around (Michael) Jordan a lot and he wasn't a nice guy, he was a bad MF. He scared the hell out of the rest of the league. I don't think LeBron scares the rest of the league because I think they all really like him and he wants to be liked to a fault."

Since leaving Fox Sports and the show Undisputed, Skip Bayless has been active on his YouTube channel. Bayless remains involved in the sports world, although he doesn't debate with anyone at the moment.

As for LeBron James, he's still considered one of the best players in the world at the age of 39. James recently dropped his fourth straight triple-double in the LA Lakers win over the San Antonio Spurs in the Emirates NBA Cup.

The four-time MVP finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists, but it was Anthony Davis who starred for the Lakers. AD had 40 points and 12 rebounds in his team's 120-115 victory.

NBA insider hints about LeBron James' potential retirement plans

NBA insider hints about LeBron James' potential retirement plans. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking as a guest on ESPN's First Take, NBA insider Shams Charania hinted about LeBron James' potential retirement plans. Charania thinks that James will likely end his career next season unless he decides to stay for another year or two to play with his second son, Bryce James.

"My sense is next season could potentially be his last season in the NBA," Charania said, according to HoopsHype. "Now, could he play another season after that 2026-27? Potentially, yes. Bryce James his youngest son, class of 2025, maybe Bryce James keeps him around an extra year or two, but I do think next season, All-Star Game in LA, there might be some good momentum there for that."

James is already the oldest player in the NBA and is currently tied with Vince Carter for most seasons in league history with 22. He's still among the best players in the game, which means he can still produce when he reaches 40 next month.

