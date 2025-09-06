  • home icon
"Most overrated bum in basketball history" - NBA fans stunned as Nikola Jokic & Serbia crash out to Finland in EuroBasket first-round stunner

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 06, 2025 23:50 GMT
Portugal v Serbia: Group A - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
NBA fans stunned as Nikola Jokic & Serbia crash out to Finland in EuroBasket first-round stunner. (Image Source: Getty)

NBA fans online were left stunned as Nikola Jokic and Serbia were eliminated from the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. Serbia faced Finland in the tournament's Round of 16 and suffered a disappointing 86-92 loss.

Jokic put up 33 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the game, but a better team game by Lauri Markkanen's side eclipsed the reigning MVP's greatness.

Fans swarmed social media with comments on the shocking loss.

"Jokic is the most overrated bum in basketball history," an upset fan said.
"Most overrated player in the NBA," another fan said.

Another fan criticized Nikola Jokic for losing despite shooting 14-19 from the charity line.

"Jokic got absolutely cooked in defense. He got a million free throws for nothing and he still couldnt win with the help of the refs. LMAO!" the fan commented.
"This supposed too be the best player in the nba 😂😂😂😂joker is nothing with out Jamal Murray," another fan said.
"He got hunted on defense in clutch lmao," another fan said.

Serbia was one of the favourites to win the 2025 EuroBasket tournament, and with them out of contention, the race to the championship just got more intense.

New Nuggets player reveals the personal advice he received from Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been at the top of the NBA and arguably the best player in the world for some time now. The Denver Nuggets superstar has won three MVP awards and is regarded as one of the most elite talents right now.

However, despite Jokic's heroics, the Nuggets failed to make it past the OKC Thunder in the second round of last season's playoffs. They lacked the roster depth to be competitive in non-Jokic minutes. During this offseason, the Nuggets' front office worked on increasing the roster's depth.

They brought in Jonas Valanciunas in exchange for Dario Saric in a one-on-one swap with the Sacramento Kings. Valanciunas was asked if he had an opportunity to talk with Nikola Jokic.

The Lithuanian international revealed that he had a conversation with the Joker, who shared personal advice with him, but it was not about basketball.

"We talked about horses," Valanciunas said. "He gave me some advice."

Jokic is known to be a big horse lover. The Nuggets star owns many racehorses and actively participates in competitions.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
