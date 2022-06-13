“Most remarkable moment in these Finals was going on the road and winning Game 4” - 3x NBA All-Star reveals favorite moment from 2022 Finals, mentions its a “great feeling” to “win in a hostile environment”

Draymond Green highlighted the Golden State Warriors' Game 4 win as the most remarkable moment of the ongoing NBA Finals for his team.

Boston Celtics fans gave a hostile reception to the Warriors in their last two games at TD Garden. Golden State succumbed to the pressure in Game 3 but bounced back in emphatic style in the next match.

Green stated that winning that contest, despite being in a "hostile environment," made it the most remarkable moment of the series for the Warriors. Here's what he told reporters regarding this ahead of Game 5 (via Warriors on NBCS Twitter):

"The most remarkable moment in these Finals, I think, it was going on the road and winning Game 4 for us. You know, anytime you can go on the road and win in hostile environment, it's always a great feeling."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Dray says winning Game 4 in a "hostile environment" has been the most remarkable moment of the Finals so far Dray says winning Game 4 in a "hostile environment" has been the most remarkable moment of the Finals so far https://t.co/tsgEGHvFGn

Green continued by praising Steph Curry's heroic efforts during the contest, saying:

"To see Steph Curry put on the performance that he put on, I think, you know, that's one of those performances that, you know obviously, you have to win the championship, but if you were in the Finals, that's one of those performances that you look back in history like, 'man I remember this performance, I remember I was there when it happened,' and you kinda remember the place and know how it went down."

Curry dropped a 43-point double-double to lead the Dubs to a 107-97 comeback win. His performance was crucial to the grand scheme of things, especially with his co-stars Klay Thompson and Green struggling to find their rhythm.

NBA @NBA



Game 5: Mon. 9:00 PM ET on ABC Relive Stephen Curry's 43-point #NBAFinals Game 4 performance through the lens of our #PhantomCam Game 5: Mon. 9:00 PM ET on ABC Relive Stephen Curry's 43-point #NBAFinals Game 4 performance through the lens of our #PhantomCam🎥Game 5: Mon. 9:00 PM ET on ABC https://t.co/vEvVSwD3hR

Draymond Green needs to bounce back in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Green has arguably been the most disappointing performer in the NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors. The former NBA DPOY has been a no-show on the offensive side of the ball, scoring only 4.4 points per contest and shooting just 30%.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Draymond Green in this Final:



-Fouls: 18

-Points: 17 Draymond Green in this Final:-Fouls: 18-Points: 17 https://t.co/w9e8Gc9jJ4

Green has been instrumental for the Warriors on both ends of the floor throughout his career but hasn't been able to play efficiently against the Celtics. He surprisingly lacked confidence in Game 4, with head coach Steve Kerr even benching him midway through the fourth period.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports A ROARING “fuck you Draymond” chant erupts at TD Garden A ROARING “fuck you Draymond” chant erupts at TD Garden https://t.co/52NrqPdpGe

Nevertheless, the 3x NBA All-Star performed well after his re-introduction down the stretch, putting on a stellar defensive display to help the Warriors seal the win.

Celtics fans have been hostile towards him due to their frustrations with his on-court antics so far in this series. That may have affected Green's confidence, but he will be expected to bounce back in Game 5 at home.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I’m looking forward to a triple double from Draymond Green tomorrow! I’m looking forward to a triple double from Draymond Green tomorrow!

The Warriors need him to fire on all cylinders as he can match up against Boston's size and athleticism. Green has been a vital cog in their previous championship runs, and nothing has changed in that sense in the 2022 Finals either.

