“Most of the time it feels like he’s just throwing that thing up and it goes in every time” - Pascal Siakam in awe of Steph Curry’s shooting

Pascal Siakam shared his thoughts on Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry's shooting ability in a conversation with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on their show, The Old Man and The Three.

He was engaged in a conversation regarding why Steph Curry is impossible to guard. On being asked to share his thoughts, Siakam laughed and said he truly finds the point guard to be an incredible player.

“Most of the time it feels like he’s just throwing that thing up and it goes in every time,” Siakam said.

Curry's shooting skills have been amazing since his debut in the NBA but have seen sporadic improvements in recent seasons. So much so that it positions him as the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a win over the Phoenix Suns to break their 18-game winning streak

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center on Dec. 3. The almost filled capacity of 18,000 spectators bore witness as the Warriors claimed victory over the Suns by 118-96. They broke the Suns' winning streak as Steph Curry led the team, posting 23 points.

The Warriors took the lead in the first quarter with a 7-point differential. But the Suns won the second quarter to close the lead by 4 points, ending the half by 51-48 in favor of the Warriors. Steph Curry led with 15 points, having sunk 4 out of 7 threes attempted and 5 out of 13 shots from the field. He completed a lone attempt from the charity stripe.

With Steph Curry not having a great outing as he netted only 8 shots after making 20 attempts from the field, a few players on the Warriors roster stepped up, including Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton. Payton registered 19 points coming off the bench and Toscano-Anderson recorded 17 points, while Nemanja Bjelica had 8 points.

The Suns' 18-game winning streak came to an end as the Warriors secured their 19th win of the season, maintaining their number one position in the Western Conference. Steph Curry netted 6 threes in the game and - with only 22 threes away - is on track to beat Ray Allen's record for the most threes in NBA history.

