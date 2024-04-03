"Most unexpected collab ever": NBA fans scratch their heads as Michael Porter Jr. ropes in Lana Rhoades as next podcast guest

Michael Porter Jr. has his podcast like many past and present NBA players. He recently had a unique guest on his show “Curious Mike:” content creator Lana Rhoades.

Many fans had quite the reaction to Porter Jr.’s latest episode.

“Most unexpected collab ever,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

IG comments on the podcast

Not everyone was impressed with Porter Jr.’s show and guest list. Some criticized the Denver Nuggets forward for having his own podcast.

Fan rips Michael Porter Jr.

Others thought he needed to focus on basketball. The Denver Nuggets are fighting for the number one seed in the West. Some Nuggets fans think he should stick to basketball and not his podcast.

A fan wants Porter Jr. to stick to basketball

Many were impressed he booked Lana Rhoades and seemed to be big fans of the online star.

Fan reactions

More fan reactions

Lana Rhoades compliments Michael Porter Jr. as an interviewer ahead of Nuggets star's podcast drop

Lana Rhoades praised Michael Porter Jr. after the interview.

“Best interviewer ever,” she wrote on a clip of the interview.

Lana Rhoades commented on the post

The two discussed a myriad of topics. They traded stories about their careers and how they dealt with fame.

They also discussed Rhoades’ departure from her previous work. Porter was very curious about how she got out and the dark side of her former industry. Rhoades was also very open about her past childhood difficulties and mental health issues in the interview.

“There are a lot of things that I have come to terms with recently that I didn’t even know were wrong. I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder,” Rhoades said.

The two also discussed the health issues associated with Rhoades’ previous work. The Nuggets star said that women in the sex industry had lower life expectancies than women outside of the industry. The numbers were shocking.

“The average life expectancy for a woman in the sex industry is about 37 and the average life expectancy outside of the industry is about 78, I think,” Porter Jr. said.

Rhoades also spoke on the honest sides of her former industry. She actively criticized the industry and described her experience working there.