"Motherf**ker just kept fouling": Anthony Edwards jokingly calls out Karl-Anthony Towns' foul troubles vs Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns played his best game of the series in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ series-clinching 122-116 victory on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. “KAT” backed up Anthony Edwards with 28 points along with eight rebounds and some clutch sniping. The sweet-shooting big man was a difference-maker in the Timberwolves' series-ending victory.

Before Sunday’s 39-minute game for Towns, he averaged only 25 MPG in the series. He could not shake off foul trouble, particularly during the first halves of the series. Without him taking some of the pressure off Edwards, Minnesota struggled to put up points.

After the game, Karl-Anthony Towns was asked about the difference in Game 4 compared to the first three encounters. Before “KAT” could respond, “Ant-Man” took over (via Rob Perez):

“Let me just say, tonight, he wasn’t in foul trouble. The first three games, the motherf**ker just kept fouling. What did I tell you last game? … ‘KAT, we not gonna win Game 4 if you keep fouling.’”

Anthony Edwards noted how Towns’ foul trouble took away what he called the Minnesota Timberwolves’ “best offensive player.” Naz Reid had done a fantastic job when Towns was injured for a long stretch toward the end of the regular season. Reid had his moments but wasn’t as impactful in the playoffs.

If Karl-Anthony Towns had been in trouble, the Minnesota Timberwolves might have needed to host the series in Game 5. Giving the Suns some life was the last thing the Timberwolves wanted to happen.

Anthony Edwards calls Karl-Anthony Towns a problem for anybody in the playoffs

After sending the Phoenix Suns to vacation, the Minnesota Timberwolves will now wait for the winner of the Denver Nuggets-LA Lakers series. A second-round matchup with either team will be a mouthwatering challenge that Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and their teammates are raring to take on.

Regardless of which team will move on, “Ant-Man” had something to say about how Towns will affect the series:

“If he’s not in foul trouble, he is a problem for any team that gotta guard us because he stretches the floor, he can post, he can play off the catch and he can pass. I mean he can do everything.”

The Timberwolves know the next level will be much tougher than the challenge they just sent packing. Denver, which is up 3-1 in the series versus LA, eliminated Minnesota last year in the first round. A rematch will be something fans will unquestionably monitor.

A showdown with LeBron James’ Lakers will also be quite riveting. It will be a matchup pitting a veteran team led by one of the all-time great players and a young but highly talented and hungry squad. Anthony Edwards is Minnesota’s best player but he knows he needs Karl-Anthony Downs to carry the Timberwolves deep into the playoffs.

