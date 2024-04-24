"Motherf**king a--hole": Luka Doncic's alleged trash talk after dagger 3 on James Harden decoded

Luka Doncic was everywhere in the Dallas Mavericks' 96-93 win against the LA Clippers in Game 2 on Tuesday night. He scored 32 points, including the game-clinching 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

After hitting the clutch jumper over James Harden, Doncic turned to the Clippers crowd and screamed. According to lip reading, Doncic allegedly unleashed a few expletives in his amped-up reaction after hitting the shot.

Take a look at the video of what he allegedly said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“Motherf**king a**hole yeah,” Doncic allegedly said.

Doncic did not confirm what he said or if it was directed at a specific player or fan.

Doncic had plenty to talk trash about. He was the game's leading scorer and stepped up defensively.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Doncic held Clippers opponents to 2-of-17 shooting when he was the primary defender. Doncic took James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in iso situations throughout the game, coming up on the winning end the majority of the time.

Luka Doncic’s trash-talking resume

Luka Doncic is known to let it fly. He is not afraid to trash talk. He goes after defenders, opposing fans at times, and most often, the referees.

In December, Doncic went viral for his trash talk. Throughout the Mavericks 120-113 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Doncic was letting defenders have it. He was also interacting with and yelling at the crowd.

Grizzlies forward Vince Williams Jr. was in Luka Doncic’s jersey all night. Doncic was talking trash back as the two battled on the floor. Doncic even received a technical foul for one of his scuffles with Williams. Doncic was confused about why he received a tech, and Williams did not, as the two were talking back and forth all night.

Expand Tweet

"He was just talking [expletive] the whole time," Doncic said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "I told him, I wish I could play him one-on-one. That's when I got a tech. So, I don't know. The referees have to let us talk, you know? It's a part of the game. I love it."

The Slovenian star did not back down. He often embraces the trash-talking aspect of the NBA game. He is bringing that same energy to the playoffs against the Clippers. It will be interesting to see if Luka Doncic continues with his smack talk at home in Dallas without the heckling from the Clippers supporters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback