"Motherf***s scared": Patrick Beverley checks Brandon Jennings with stats after 1-on-1 tournament snub

Patrick Beverley had a stern response to Brandon Jennings’ criticism of him. During Wednesday's episode of his “Pat Bev Pod”, the 36-year-old addressed Jennings’ claim that he could not play, let alone win the potential 1v1 tournament set to be hosted by Beverley and Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy.

Jennings argued that Beverley shouldn't even be in the conversation, pointing to the inaccurate fact that he never averaged 10 points per game during his NBA career.

Beverley quickly fired back, highlighting his three 10+ PPG seasons. He went a step further, confidently stating that he was the better player—especially when it came to the postseason.

“They say Pat Bev can’t play, quoted Brandon Jennings, said Pat Bev can’t play the 1v1 tournament… That's fine, you know motherf***s scared, they scared. But I also looked up playoff numbers - me and Brandon Jennings average the same amount of points… I averaged more assists and rebounds,” Beverley said.

Beverley has made the playoffs nine times in his career, averaging 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. Jennings, on the other hand, appeared in the postseason just four times, posting averages of 8.9 points, 2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

It is also worth noting that Beverley scored more points (10.7) than Jennings (9) in the three instances that they faced each other.

Patrick Beverley gets trolled by a potential participant

Weeks after announcing his desire to host a 1v1 tournament for retired NBA players, Patrick Beverley went on a fiery rant, challenging potential participants. He called out a few of them during the latest episode of his “Pat Bev Pod”.

“I’m trying to see, do they not want to play me? ‘Cause I knew, they know. Any one of them motherf***ers… Lou Williams, Jeff Teague, Brandon Jennings, Ty Lawson, every one of them motherf***ers know you get on the court with me and I’m gonna dog y’alls a**,” Patrick Beverley said.

Beverley made sure that his opponents took note of this challenge, further retweeting this clip.

“In case no one heard me @TeamLou23 @Teague0 @Tuff__Crowd @TyLawson3,” Pat Bev wrote on X, tagging all the players he challenged.

This social media activity seemed to strike Lou Williams’ nerves, who decided to clap back with a jab of his own:

“My first 40 ever in my career was against Pat Bet,” the three-time Sixth Man of the Year wrote.

As some commenters on the post pointed out, Williams’ claim is simply untrue. Even though he was the far superior offensive player, highlighted by their four head-to-head matchups—doubling Beverley’s average—he never dropped 40 points on Patrick Beverley in the NBA.

In fact, the most he ever scored in a game against Pat Bev was just 24 points, during the December 7, 2016 Houston Rockets-Los Angeles Lakers clash.

