“Mount Rushmore, make room” - Dwyane Wade with high praise for Steph Curry

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade had high praise for Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, known as "The Baby-Faced Assassin," during a telephone appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

Eisen asked Wade, who retired in 2019 after winning three NBA titles and one scoring crown, for his thoughts on the scorching start by Curry, who has won three titles as well and has been the NBA's top scorer twice. Wade started his response in four words.

"Mount Rushmore, make room."

The former Miami Heat shooting guard said there's no stopping Steph Curry, given what he has done and what he continues to do.

D-Wade, 39, commended Steph Curry, 33, for changing how the game is played.

"What he did last year, and what he's come back to do this year, I don't see a slowing down for Steph Curry. And so if we don't see a slowing down for Steph Curry, we going to need to have a different conversation about what that Mount Rushmore could possibly look like one day."

Wade said no one comes close to Curry.

"Everybody out there is trying to be like Steph Curry. No one is coming close to being like Steph Curry still. I'm just happy that I'm a fan at this time and I'm able to sit back and watch this man's greatness. 'Cause this just ... it's beautiful."

Steph Curry's 2021-22 NBA season so far

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 16, 2021.

The Golden State Warriors (13-2) have the NBA's best record, with their only losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets. Steph Curry registered 40 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals to help the Warriors to a 104-89 victory Thursday night in the Cavs' most-recent outing.

Oddschanger @Oddschanger Steph Curry last night against the Brooklyn Nets broke the NBA record for the most three point shots made in a single calendar year (399).



There's still 21 games left to play in 2021 😂 Steph Curry last night against the Brooklyn Nets broke the NBA record for the most three point shots made in a single calendar year (399).There's still 21 games left to play in 2021 😂 https://t.co/b5HawRIUeK

Steph Curry leads the NBA in points per game, at 29.5. Curry also has the most 3-pointers per game (5.7) and total (85 while playing in all 15 games). All those marks are part of an impressive start that has him on course for a second-straight scoring crown as well as a third MVP award.

