“Moves like he’s underwater”: NBA fans weigh in on analyst’s take on Luka Doncic’s below par defense vs T-Wolves

Zach Lowe ripped Luka Doncic’s defense on Monday in the latest episode of The Ringer. The NBA insider called Doncic’s play on that end, “laughable” and said the LA Lakers point guard was “just helpless” defensively. Lowe claimed Doncic usually starts poorly as a defender before becoming “passable” as the series progresses.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans promptly reacted to the hot take from the NBA analyst:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He moves like he’s underwater”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“I’d rather build around Ant than Luka tbh because of this”

Another fan added:

“I was told I was a casual when I said this. Luka is a f**king cone on defense.

@NBA_Hate_Watch continued:

"Luka might be a worse defender than Steph. He’s bigger and has more physical tools, but Steph at least tries"

Ad

@TheLakersForum tossed in a thought:

“How much did Nico pay him to say this”

Attacking Luka Doncic on defense is not a novel idea. NBA teams have been doing that to superstar point guard for years. Last year, the Boston Celtics relentlessly went after him defensively, which turned out to be a key part of their championship run.

The Timberwolves are doubling down on that strategy with even more gusto because the Lakers do not have a rim protector. Once they get past Doncic, T-Wolves players usually have to deal with forwards LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith in the paint.

Ad

Luka Doncic and the Lakers have to improve their paint protection to avoid elimination

Luka Doncic is not the only Laker who needs to step up defensively. The entire team has to do better on that end, particularly its paint protection.

In four games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ant-Man and Co. have dominated the interior, outscoring the LA Lakers 194-134. LA’s best effort came in Game 2 when they tied Minnesota with 46 points in the shaded lane. They won the encounter 94-85 to steal home-court advantage.

Ad

In Games 3 and 4, the Timberwolves resumed their dominance in the paint, crushing the Lakers 104-56. Minnesota has been determined to challenge LA’s interior defense. So far, they have used that as a barometer to their success.

Luka Doncic can help by keeping attackers in front of him. He can also do his part by providing help defense and battling for rebounds. The LA Lakers’ season could end on Wednesday if they cannot stop the Minnesota Timberwolves’ inside dominance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More