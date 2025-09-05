"Moving like Jesus Shuttlesworth's uncle": Lakers fans react as Jeanie Buss declined Kawhi Leonard's uncle's reported illegal request in 2019

The LA Lakers' next-door neighbor, the Clippers, are the NBA's most talked-about team in the NBA at the moment, and not for the right reason. It's because of the allegations from Pablo Torre regarding the organization reportedly going around the salary cap to pay Kawhi Leonard $28 million.This revelation from Torre has taken the NBA by storm, and rumors of a potential investigation from the league have emerged. In 2019, Leonard was fresh off a championship win with the Toronto Raptors and was a free agent. The Lakers were also touted to be contenders for Leonard, but he ended up with the Clippers.Back then, The Athletic's Sam Amick had a breaking news story about Leonard's uncle, Dennis Robertson. According to Amick's article, Robertson had made a series of illegal requests for Kawhi to sign with the Purple &amp; Gold. These include &quot;a partial ownership share, private plane access, a house, and a guaranteed amount of endorsement money.&quot;However, these requests did not sit well with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who refused to give in.This story resurfaced after the alleged current &quot;under-the-table&quot; deal Torre revealed recently. Here are some of what the fans said about it.&quot;Uncle Dennis was moving like Jesus Shuttlesworth uncle,&quot; a fan said.Gimme The Rock @MeechieJacobsLINK@E_Book88 They swept that shit tight under the rug Uncle Dennis was moving like Jesus Shuttlesworth uncle&quot;Raptors and Spurs fans remember Dennis’s bum scam a**&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Goes way further back. Uncle Dennis was already trying some s**t on Spurs brass prior to The Injury,&quot; one fan said.Other fans credited Buss for saving the Lakers.&quot;Jeanie knew all along 😬 &quot; someone commented.King 👑 @KhodadePrasadLINKJeanie knew all along 😬&quot;They tried to shake Jeanie from the block down ctfu. Even she didn’t budge for him lmao. That’s how you know they were moving crazy lmao,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Thank you @JeanieBuss! The best owner in sports,&quot; one fan said.The Lakers &quot;dodged a bullet&quot; by not signing Kawhi Leonard, per NBA execThe Lakers already had LeBron James in 2019, but wanted to land another star. With Leonard being the biggest free agent at that time, the team wanted in on the mix.The franchise ended up with Anthony Davis, which resulted in them winning a championship in his first season. And now, the Clippers are dealing with an alleged contract issue with Leonard. Amid the Leonard news, an anonymous executive told Lakers Daily that the team avoided something problematic in 2019 by not landing the former San Antonio Spurs star.“The Lakers wanted Kawhi badly,” the NBA exec said. “Boy, they dodged a massive bullet by not landing him. You think Rich [Paul] and LeBron are hard to deal with? Uncle Dennis (Dennis Robertson) is even worse. He thinks Kawhi is the second coming of Jesus.”Aside from Leonard's current issue with the Clippers, the executive pointed out how the star forward is almost always on the sidelines due to injuries.