  • "Moving like Jesus Shuttlesworth's uncle": Lakers fans react as Jeanie Buss declined Kawhi Leonard's uncle's reported illegal request in 2019

"Moving like Jesus Shuttlesworth's uncle": Lakers fans react as Jeanie Buss declined Kawhi Leonard's uncle's reported illegal request in 2019

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 05, 2025 01:33 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Jeanie Buss denying Kawhi Leonard's uncle's illegal requests in 2019. (Image Source: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers' next-door neighbor, the Clippers, are the NBA's most talked-about team in the NBA at the moment, and not for the right reason. It's because of the allegations from Pablo Torre regarding the organization reportedly going around the salary cap to pay Kawhi Leonard $28 million.

This revelation from Torre has taken the NBA by storm, and rumors of a potential investigation from the league have emerged.

In 2019, Leonard was fresh off a championship win with the Toronto Raptors and was a free agent. The Lakers were also touted to be contenders for Leonard, but he ended up with the Clippers.

Back then, The Athletic's Sam Amick had a breaking news story about Leonard's uncle, Dennis Robertson. According to Amick's article, Robertson had made a series of illegal requests for Kawhi to sign with the Purple & Gold. These include "a partial ownership share, private plane access, a house, and a guaranteed amount of endorsement money."

However, these requests did not sit well with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who refused to give in.

This story resurfaced after the alleged current "under-the-table" deal Torre revealed recently. Here are some of what the fans said about it.

"Uncle Dennis was moving like Jesus Shuttlesworth uncle," a fan said.
"Raptors and Spurs fans remember Dennis’s bum scam a**" another fan commented.
"Goes way further back. Uncle Dennis was already trying some s**t on Spurs brass prior to The Injury," one fan said.

Other fans credited Buss for saving the Lakers.

"Jeanie knew all along 😬 " someone commented.
"They tried to shake Jeanie from the block down ctfu. Even she didn’t budge for him lmao. That’s how you know they were moving crazy lmao," a comment read.
"Thank you @JeanieBuss! The best owner in sports," one fan said.

The Lakers "dodged a bullet" by not signing Kawhi Leonard, per NBA exec

The Lakers already had LeBron James in 2019, but wanted to land another star. With Leonard being the biggest free agent at that time, the team wanted in on the mix.

The franchise ended up with Anthony Davis, which resulted in them winning a championship in his first season. And now, the Clippers are dealing with an alleged contract issue with Leonard.

Amid the Leonard news, an anonymous executive told Lakers Daily that the team avoided something problematic in 2019 by not landing the former San Antonio Spurs star.

“The Lakers wanted Kawhi badly,” the NBA exec said. “Boy, they dodged a massive bullet by not landing him. You think Rich [Paul] and LeBron are hard to deal with? Uncle Dennis (Dennis Robertson) is even worse. He thinks Kawhi is the second coming of Jesus.”

Aside from Leonard's current issue with the Clippers, the executive pointed out how the star forward is almost always on the sidelines due to injuries.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Edited by Brad Taningco
