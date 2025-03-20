Cade Cunningham led the Detroit Pistons to a 116-113 come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The All-Star guard drilled a 24-foot banked shot with 0.6 seconds left to push the Pistons to the finish line. Cunningham finished the game with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, his ninth triple-double of the season.
After the game, 2008 NBA champ Kendrick Perkins reacted to Cunningham’s performance on X (formerly Twitter):
“Mr. 1st Team All NBA Cade Cunningham with the Game Winner!!!!”
Cunningham has turned heads this season with his all-around game. He earned his first All-Star selection after leading the Detroit Pistons to a 29-26 record by All-Star weekend. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft has sustained his sizzling form in the second half of the season.
After the All-Star break, the Pistons are 10-5 to climb the Eastern Conference standings. After the win against the Miami Heat, they improved their record to 39-31 and clinched a playoff spot. Before this year, Detroit has not made the postseason since 2019.
Cade Cunningham has a chance to earn All-NBA First Team honors. To do that, he will have to beat a tough star-studded competition led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and Anthony Edwards.
Fans react to Kendrick Perkins’ All-NBA First Team claim for Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham’s game-winner over defensive ace Bam Adebayo quickly became viral. Kendrick Perkins’ comments over the Pistons point guard deserving of an All-NBA First Team honor only added to the hype.
The regular season will end in less than a month. While Cunningham has a chance, he is not a heavy favorite to earn a spot in the All-NBA First Team. Perkins highlighted how well the point guard has been doing this season.
