Cade Cunningham led the Detroit Pistons to a 116-113 come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The All-Star guard drilled a 24-foot banked shot with 0.6 seconds left to push the Pistons to the finish line. Cunningham finished the game with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, his ninth triple-double of the season.

Ad

After the game, 2008 NBA champ Kendrick Perkins reacted to Cunningham’s performance on X (formerly Twitter):

“Mr. 1st Team All NBA Cade Cunningham with the Game Winner!!!!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cunningham has turned heads this season with his all-around game. He earned his first All-Star selection after leading the Detroit Pistons to a 29-26 record by All-Star weekend. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft has sustained his sizzling form in the second half of the season.

After the All-Star break, the Pistons are 10-5 to climb the Eastern Conference standings. After the win against the Miami Heat, they improved their record to 39-31 and clinched a playoff spot. Before this year, Detroit has not made the postseason since 2019.

Ad

Cade Cunningham has a chance to earn All-NBA First Team honors. To do that, he will have to beat a tough star-studded competition led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and Anthony Edwards.

Fans react to Kendrick Perkins’ All-NBA First Team claim for Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham’s game-winner over defensive ace Bam Adebayo quickly became viral. Kendrick Perkins’ comments over the Pistons point guard deserving of an All-NBA First Team honor only added to the hype.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans promptly reacted to Perkins’ claim:

“Wait. Over who?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“Shai Giannis Jokic Tatum and? I think Don should get it, but Cade has a chance”

Another fan added:

“I fuccs with Jalen Green but I definitely wanted rockets to get cade”

@C_Reilly5 continued:

“He’s not getting first team”

@mkehurtem reacted:

“keep a cool one perk…every statement doesn’t have to have so much shock to it…great shot, excellent season for Cade”

The regular season will end in less than a month. While Cunningham has a chance, he is not a heavy favorite to earn a spot in the All-NBA First Team. Perkins highlighted how well the point guard has been doing this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback