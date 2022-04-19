"Mr. Advanced Numbers has been worse in every category... Draymond Green is eating his lunch money" - Nick Wright doesn't believe Nikola Jokic deserves MVP award

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is one of the three finalists who stand a chance of winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the 2021-22 season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid are the other two in the race, making it an all-big-man ballot for the award this season.

While Antetokounmpo and Embiid have both won at least one game in the playoffs so far, Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are yet to secure a win. Their first-round match-up is against the Golden State Warriors, who have defeated the Nuggets in back-to-back games with a sizeable margin of 16+ points.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "When I'm right, I'm right. ... The Nuggets have been blown out both games, Nikola Jokić has been ejected in 2 of his last 3 playoff games & Mr. Advanced Numbers, has been worse in every category across the board while Draymond Green is taking his lunch money." — @getnickwright "When I'm right, I'm right. ... The Nuggets have been blown out both games, Nikola Jokić has been ejected in 2 of his last 3 playoff games & Mr. Advanced Numbers, has been worse in every category across the board while Draymond Green is taking his lunch money." — @getnickwright https://t.co/SUqrfMpbMC

Nick Wright of “First Things First” did not hold back as the crew discussed the Warriors-Nuggets series, saying:

“If we ever were going to get evidence, that the once upon a time prestigious NBA MVP award is now basically a sag award for basketball. I present to you Game 1 and Game 2 of these NBA Playoffs, Nuggets-Warriors.”

Nikola Jokic has averaged 25.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two fixtures, but has not been able to get the team going. To make matters worse, Jokic was ejected in Game 2, after picking up his second technical foul with seven minutes left on the clock. No doubt the Warriors exploded on the offensive end, but the MVP candidate is expected to do something about that.

Nick Wright brought up previous instances where regular-season MVPs have had a disappointing season, including Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2020 – when the Miami Heat beat the Bucks 4-1.

But the difference between that series and the ongoing one is that the Bucks were expected to win. Jokic, on the other hand, is giving no reason for fans to be hopeful of getting past Round 1.

StatMuse @statmuse Nikola Jokic is -45 in two games this series, the worst on the Nuggets.



He just got ejected. Nikola Jokic is -45 in two games this series, the worst on the Nuggets.He just got ejected. https://t.co/J1NtCFO62B

Wright even drew reference to a season where Russell Westbrook won the MVP award for a triple-double record, but went down fighting in Round 1. He compared that with Nikola Jokic’s performance so far, by saying:

“Jokic, on the other hand, they’ve been blow out both games. He’s now been ejected in two of his last three post season games. And Mr. Efficiency, Mr. Advance numbers has been worse in every category across the board, while Draymond Green’s eating his lunch money.”

Nikola Jokic is being tested by Draymond Green

Over the two games of the series between the Nuggets and Warriors, Nikola Jokic has managed to put up the numbers, while shooting 46.7% from the field. But he’s blanked from beyond the arc and has not been able to make a winning contribution.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA just some clips from Draymond Green's masterful defensive performance against Nikola Jokic just some clips from Draymond Green's masterful defensive performance against Nikola Jokic https://t.co/GOonfIzFX4

Draymond Green is living rent-free inside his head and Wright continues to point out why Jokic does not deserve to be MVP:

“Well, Draymond Green who is five inches shorter than you, is so much more impactful on winning, it’s a joke. You know what’s also a joke? The MVP awards now, evidently.”

The Nuggets will play their next two fixtures at home, hopeful of receiving a confidence boost from playing at home. However, despite Nick Wright’s take on Nikola Jokic’s performance, just Jokic cannot take the Nuggets all the way.

Someone apart from the big-man will have to step up and ease his responsibilities. Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers and Monte Morris need to make valuable contributions as well.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava