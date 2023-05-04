"Mr. Curry is not LeBron James" - Brian Windhorst asserts comparing two legends is unjustified

LeBron James and Steph Curry are currently in the middle of a highly anticipated second-round playoff matchup. There has been much talk about what a win would do for either man's legacy given that both are tied with four championships each.

On one hand, many believe that Curry's recent play is enough to put him in the conversation of the greatest point guards of all time. As a result, if he and the Warriors are able to defeat LeBron James and go back-to-back in the NBA Finals, many will think Curry's resume bests James'.

On the other, many, like Brian Windhorst, believe that what LeBron James has done over his twenty seasons in the league is enough to cement his place over Curry's. During a recent episode of Get Up, Windhorst spoke about the differences between Curry and James when comparing their careers.

"I was there for Steph Curry's four titles. I was in the building, I watched him take the trophy all four times. I was there, Game 4 last year in Boston. I was there, when he had that Game in Houston, one of their biggest playoff wins ever, where he's scoreless in the first half.

"I wrote a story five years ago where I made the argument that Steph Curry was already a top 10 player because of his accomplishments and the way he changed the game. And Mr. Curry is not LeBron James. He is not LeBron James. And so I think we have to honor Steph Curry and don't make this a head-to-head."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers riding momentum into Game 2 against the Warriors

Heading into Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James and the LA Lakers have plenty of momentum on their side. After going down early in Game 1, the Lakers were able to turn things around and secure a victory. Anthony Davis played a key role, chipping in with 30 points, 23 rebounds and five assists.

On the flip side, the Golden State Warriors will be looking to steady the ship and prevent themselves from going down 2-0 on their home court. Heading into Game 2, much of the team's preparation will likely include working around the double team that gave their offense problems late in Game 1.

As Snoop Dogg predicted, when it came to crunch time, the Lakers double-teamed Curry and forced him to give the ball up. That led to Jordan Poole taking an ill-advised game-tying three with time winding down, a shot many have criticized since the loss.

Despite that, Draymond Green defended Poole's shot selection on his Draymond Green Show, saying:

"I know everyone is going to point at that one play and say he should have never shot that three. Prior to that three, he was 6-for-10. You got a guy 6-for-10 that you know can shoot the piss out of the ball and you get an open three, you live with it.”

Game 2 takes place Thursday night in Golden State with tip-off set for 9 p.m. (ET).

