"Mr. Triple-Single truly did outdo himself" - Nick Wright dishes out a scathing review of Draymond Green, calls NBA Finals Game 3 "the worst game of his life"

After one of the worst Finals performances of his career, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green received harsh criticism from Nick Wright.

With a pivotal loss now in the books, Wright sharpened his knives before offering a scathing review of the 32-year-old.

Discussing the game with the crew of First Things First, Nick Wright kicked things off by referencing Green's miserable display in Game 3.

Placing emphasis on it being one of the worst performances by a future Hall of Famer, he referred to Micah Adams' statistical review and said:

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Luckily, a new podcast released overnight. Draymond talked about his lack of impact ... He walks though 2 doors: risk getting ejected or play under control & have 0 effectiveness. He walked through No. 2 & it was, by his own admission, the worst game of his life."— @getnickwright "Luckily, a new podcast released overnight. Draymond talked about his lack of impact ... He walks though 2 doors: risk getting ejected or play under control & have 0 effectiveness. He walked through No. 2 & it was, by his own admission, the worst game of his life."—@getnickwright https://t.co/ZcP3ZPQM6W

"Micah Adams, former colleague of some of our co-workers, a statistician, said that it might be the worst Finals game ever. Or, at least, the least impactful."

"First player in Finals history to play that many minutes and foul out with fewer than five points, five rebounds and five assists. Mr. Triple-Single truly did outdo himself."

Nick Wright then draws attention to the "why" of it all. Shining the spotlight on a podcast episode that dropped hours after the game, the analyst went in on Green.

Criticizing Draymond Green's podcast while sarcastically referring to the "new media" he speaks about, Wright eventually addressed Green's take on his own performance. He said:

"His issue was, before the game, he was thinking about the refs. He was thinking about not getting an early technical. He said this. And because of that, he didn't come out with the force that he needed."

"I told you yesterday, Draymond's got one of two doors to walk through - Play like a maniac, risk getting ejected but be effective OR try to play under control and have no effectiveness whatsoever."

"He walked through door number two, and it's, by his own admission, the worst game of his life."

Wright topped off his critique with this scathing comment:

"The worst thing that happened to the Celtics all night, other than the seven-point play, was Draymond fouling out."

After a 100-116 blowout loss against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors are up against the wall yet again. With a string of disappointing performances by their anchor, the Dubs will need Green to settle into some semblance of form.

Was Nick Wright's criticism of Draymond Green deserved?

Draymond Green attempts a three-point shot

There is little one can say about what is and isn't deserved when it comes to sport. However, Draymond Green being the personality he is hasn't exactly rubbed people the right way on many occasions.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Draymond Green and Grant Williams exchange words after an illegal screen. Draymond Green and Grant Williams exchange words after an illegal screen. https://t.co/iiqZBtbL0H

With specific emphasis upon his antics in the Finals, it is widely agreed upon within the fanbase that the efficacy of Green's actions hasn't been beneficial.

This is evident as the Golden State Warriors and their talisman Steph Curry face tough calls in Boston and major scrutiny.

In this regard, Nick Wright's comments didn't miss the mark. Although he has a tendency to be hyperbolic, the analyst has merely reiterated what has been understood.

Draymond Green wasn't a noteworthy factor in Game 3. Giving up fouls while failing to have an effect in the game, the 32-year-old was a shadow of himself.

While there is still hope that Green will turn things around by Game 4 on Friday, the Warriors will need to see a more significant contribution from him.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green this playoffs:



17 — Podcast episodes

14 — Games with double-digit points or rebounds or assists Draymond Green this playoffs:17 — Podcast episodes14 — Games with double-digit points or rebounds or assists https://t.co/cqy5bYYx3W

It's not expected to be on the box score, but his leadership will dictate how the Dubs bounce back from this loss.

