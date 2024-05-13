MSG denies inviting Charles Oakley back to Knicks games amid "ongoing legal maneuverings" from 1994 NBA finalist

Amid his ongoing legal drama with the New York Knicks, Charles Oakley hasn't attended one of the franchise's games since 2017. According to the former Knicks big man, he was recently extended an invitation to end his attendance drought, which he declined. However, a Madison Square Garden spokesperson has denied Oakley's claims.

Oakley's feud with the organization began in 2017 after being asked to leave his seat near team owner James Dolan at MSG. He was involved in an altercation with security, getting arrested and charged with misdemeanors, with the charges later getting dropped in 2018.

The 60-year-old has since extended his legal battle with the franchise via assault and battery claims against Dolan and MSG. He reportedly filed his latest amended lawsuit last month.

Nevertheless, on Friday, Oakley told The Associated Press that Dolan and MSG's lawyers invited him to a Knicks playoff game.

"I guess their lawyer called my lawyer saying it's a good time for you to come back to the Garden," Oakley said.

Afterward, Oakley stipulated that he wouldn't return to MSG unless Dolan apologized.

"They've got to apologize. We'll go from there," Oakley said. "Can [Dolan] be man enough to say, 'Mistakes happen,' and he made one? ... Just be honest."

However, per ESPN, an MSG spokesperson denied that Oakley was invited to a Knicks postseason contest, adding that his latest lawsuit isn't being taken seriously.

"This matter should be behind all of us at this point, but because of the ongoing legal maneuverings of Charles Oakley and his lawyers, this case will apparently now have to continue," the MSG spokesperson said. "Nevertheless, we fully expect this case to be dismissed for the third time."

Charles Oakley spent 10 seasons of his 19-year career with the Knicks (1988 to 1998), playing a key role as a rebounder and defender. He helped New York make its 1994 NBA Finals run, making his lone All-Star appearance that year.

Since his retirement, Oakley has remained an outspoken Knicks supporter, beloved by many of the team's fans. However, given the latest chapter in his legal saga with Dolan and MSG, it doesn't appear he will attend a game in New York anytime soon.

Charles Oakley doesn't want legal case against James Dolan, MSG to detract from Knicks' playoff success

After saying he denied an invite to return to MSG, Charles Oakley touched on New York's 2024 playoff run.

Led by star point guard Jalen Brunson, the shorthanded Knicks are two wins away from making their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000. They are tied 2-2 in their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers, with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday in New York.

While Oakley said he's "struggled" not supporting his team in person, he noted that he still cheers the Knicks on from afar. The one-time All-Star added that he doesn't want his legal drama with the organization to detract from the team's playoff success.

"I don't want to get in their way. They're playing great," Oakley said. "I'm going to cheer at the guys to do well. I'm not mad at nobody on the floor."

So, Charles Oakley's hard feelings toward Dolan and MSG seemingly haven't impacted his New York fandom.