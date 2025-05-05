"Muah muah pookie rookie": Reed Sheppard's girlfriend Brailey Dizney prepares Rockets rookie for Game 7 with heartfelt gesture

Reed Sheppard has hardly played in the playoffs, but his girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, remains just as excited for him. Heading into Game 7 between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, Sheppard and Co. were all business entering the Toyota Center in Houston. Sheppard walked into the arena wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Dizney promptly reacted to the photo posted by the Rockets on Instagram:

“Muah muah pookie rookie”

Brailey Dizney's reaction to Reed Sheppard's outfit heading into Game 7 on Sunday. [photo: @braydizney/IG]

Brailey Dizney is arguably Reed Sheppard’s biggest and most loyal fan. She was as excited as him when Houston made him the No. 3 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft. Dizney and Sheppard wore matching Rockets hats during draft day.

Dizney’s reaction leading to Game 7 was not surprising. She has been with him through the ups and downs of her basketball career. Dizney arrived at the arena dressed for the highly awaited showdown. She came wearing black boots with the Rockets logo.

Brailey Dizney's boots for Game 7 between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. [photo: @braydizney/IG]

Despite her boyfriend having almost no playing time throughout the season, Dizney has remained upbeat and excited for his rookie campaign. She couldn't care less if Sheppard is averaging only 3.3 minutes per game in the playoffs.

Brailey Dizney will not likely see Reed Sheppard play in Game 7

Reed Sheppard has played just thrice in the playoffs. He came in late to close out Games 2, 5 and 6, which were blowout wins by the Houston Rockets. Through three quarters in Game 7, the Golden State Warriors headed into the final 12 minutes with a 70-62 lead.

The tug-of-war between the Rockets and the Warriors will likely last until the final buzzer will sound. With their respective seasons on the line, neither team will give up. Sheppard team’s, although behind, will not quit, particularly since it is playing in front of the home crowd.

Brailey Dizney was full of excitement seeing Sheppard enter the Toyota Center for Game 7. The combo guard is on the bench, eagerly cheering his teammates on. Dizney might not see him in action unless the Warriors or the Rockets surge to a dominant win.

