"Much better than Draymond": Ime Udoka playfully reacts to $40,008,489 guard's chances of winning DPOY over Draymond Green

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka jokingly played down Draymond Green's chances of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award this season. Despite eight years having passed since the last time Green won the award, the Golden State Warriors veteran has always been part of the conversation as one of the NBA's top defenders.

With that in mind, there's a chance that Green might win the award again. This is especially true considering how Draymond was the runner-up for the award in 2023. However, coach Udoka claimed Amen Thompson, who signed a 4-year $40,008,489 contract with the Rockets (per Spotrac), could potentially win the award over Green.

"Much better than Draymond," Udok jokingly said about Thompson potentially winning DPOY over Green.

Ime Udoka quickly retracted his statement and clarified that he was messing around. Udoka then praised Draymond Green and explained how impactful his defense has been.

"That's a joke. I love Draymond," Udoka continued. "What he did for us with USA Basketball ... You saw the importance of him and what he did to set up our defense and the success we had on there because of him ... One of the best to ever do it. The versatility of him being able to guard all positions. But not just that, the recognition and IQ on the defensive end," he added.

Draymond Green favored to win DPOY

Draymond Green is tipped to win his second Defensive Player of the Year award eight years after winning his first. Throughout the 2024-25 season, Green has maintained his spot among the leaders to win the DPOY. Fast forward to the final stretch of the regular season, the odds seem to favor the Golden State Warriors veteran.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Green leads the charge to win the DPOY. Draymond currently has -470 odds with Evan Mobley not too far behind him at +360. The Warriors only have four regular-season games remaining for Green to consolidate his spot at the top.

Golden State is currently tied in fifth place with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference. Going full throttle is a must for the Warriors if they wish to avoid the Play-In Tournament and secure a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

