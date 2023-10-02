"Much love and respect": After emotional exit, Damian Lillard showers praise on Blazers' Mark Mason for one final callout

Damian Lillard recently bid an emotional farewell to the Portland Trail Blazers, his home for 11 seasons previously. In a heartwarming gesture, he also shared a short but grateful message for Blazers' announcer Mark Mason, who gave the guard one final callout soon after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in September. Mason dished out the signature entry lines for Lillard one last time, and the 33-year-old didn't miss out on thanking him.

Taking to X, Lillard responded to a clip of Mason announcing the player in the studio:

"Much love and respect Mark."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

No doubt, there will be fond memories of Lillard for the franchise and their fans. When the Bucks and the Blazers meet in November, it will be an emotional moment for Lillard and Portland fans, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if Mason delivers another callout, welcoming their star.

Damian Lillard's return to Portland can perhaps get the same reception that Derrick Rose received when he played Chicago earlier last season. Such has been the impact of the seven-time All-Star that he will always be remembered as the Blazers' finest.

Are the Milwaukee Bucks championship favorites in 2024 after trading for Damian Lillard?

The Milwaukee Bucks depleted their draft capital and lost a vital component in Jrue Holiday in their quest to add Damian Lillard, but the addition makes them bonafide title contenders and a powerhouse in the East.

Stating this as a fact was ESPN's Jamal Collier, who believed the combo of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo could change the league and the season. In his comments, when asked if the Bucks were title favorites, Collier said:

"League-altering. This move elevates the Bucks into superteam status, changes the conversation around Antetokounmpo's impending future and sets the table for Damian Lillard, after a decade in the league, to shine on his first true playoff stage with championship expectations."

The Bucks may still be compromised on their defense, but their new coach Adrian Griffin has made it clear with Lillard's trade that the team will focus on stacking up on the offense.

Last season, Lillard averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo, who notched up 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds, will look forward to sharing the floor with the guard whose ability to score at will makes them a dangerous pair. With Khris Middleton in the mix, the Bucks are a supercharged unit that can cause some serious damage this season.

Safe to say, the Bucks will be one of the teams to watch out for.