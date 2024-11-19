"Must be nice to have a real coach": Lakers fans take aim at Darvin Ham after noticing Anthony Davis' attentiveness toward JJ Redick

Lakers fans were abuzz after a video surfaced online showing Anthony Davis and coach JJ Redick engaged in an extended conversation following the team’s practice on Monday. In the clip shared by Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune, Davis is seen attentively listening to Redick for the majority of their discussion, sparking reactions from fans.

As soon as the video was shared on X (formerly Twitter), fans reacted candidly, with many Lakers supporters taking jabs at the team’s former coach, Darvin Ham.

"I don’t even know what they are talking about but AD being so 100% attentive is. Must be nice to have a real coach," a fan commented.

"What yall the conversation would be if it was Darvin Ham instead?," commented another fan.

"I dont think he ever sat down one on one with these guys bro," said another.

"Darvin Ham never did this," wrote another user.

"There's a difference when you're just listening to your boss vs someone you feel is invested in your success and has your best interest at heart. Looks like a lot of respect here," another fan said.

"I love it man we know bron and Jj have a great relationship But AD and Jj relationship it’s looking good man I’m happy I love it," said another user.

Anthony Davis enjoying sizzling form

The post-practice discussion between Anthony Davis and JJ Redick took place on the eve of the Lakers' NBA Cup matchup against the Utah Jazz. Under first-year head coach Redick, the Lakers have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024-25 season, currently riding a five-game win streak and holding third place in the Western Conference standings with a 9-4 record.

A significant factor in the Lakers' early season success has been Davis' dominance on both ends of the court. The nine-time All-Star is second in the league in scoring and has been a defensive powerhouse, anchoring the team’s efforts on both sides of the ball.

Davis is averaging an impressive 31.1 points per game while shooting 56.1% from the field, including a remarkable 42.9% from beyond the arc over 12 games. In addition, he is contributing 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. The superstar center has missed only one game this season and has shown a willingness to play through lingering injuries.

