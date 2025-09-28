After a decade in the NBA, Devin Booker has already played with and against hundreds of players. He has his opinion on many of them, but one particular take of Booker's has drawn negative reactions from fans.In a video posted by the Suns on Saturday, Booker was asked which NBA player is &quot;underappreciated.&quot; Instead of naming a fellow Phoenix player, he decided to go with a running mate of his in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.&quot;I think, currently, Jrue Holiday,&quot; Booker said in the clip.Holiday, who is currently on a $134 million contract as per Spotrac, is considered one of the most respected players in the league today. That didn't stop fans from criticizing Booker for overlooking an ex-teammate from last season.&quot;Book saying Jrue Holiday is correct, but also damn...that man must really hate Bradley Beal,&quot; one fan tweeted.📓 @book1kaiLINKBook said whooooo????N01 @N01N30LINKHooker said Jrue lmaoOther fans, however, refused to consider Beal to be worthy of the underappreciated tag.&quot;Maybe if Bradley Beal had ever made a difference on any team he’s been on,&quot; one fan commented.ZΞRØ @MathMagician0LINKMaybe if Bradley Beal had ever made a difference on any team he’s been onBig 3 @Zyph52LINKWhy would Bradley Beal be considered?Virgo_Kid @BeeShady_VirgoLINKBradley Beal has a loser mentality that’s whyIn two seasons with the Suns, Beal was hardly able to make his mark on the team, getting derailed by injuries at certain points. Though Phoenix had Booker, Beal, and Kevin Durant on the same roster from 2023 to 2025, the team was not able to make it past the first round of the playoffs during that span.Now that Durant and Beal are no longer with the team, Booker will have a fresh start in his Suns career as he teams up with the likes of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.&quot;Her energy's always high level&quot;: Devin Booker talks about WNBA legend's influenceBooker has also been influenced by a host of legends from both the NBA and the WNBA. During the Suns' media day, he talked about being in the presence of Phoenix Mercury icon Diana Taurasi.&quot;If you've been around her, her energy's always high level,&quot; Booker said of Taurasi. &quot;It's something that's very inspiring.&quot;Stephen PridGeon-Garner 🏁 @StephenPG3LINKDevin Booker spoke with me about recent time spent with Diana Taurasi &amp; about what his relationship with her means to him: &quot;If you've been around her, her energy's always high level... it's something that's very inspiring.&quot;When Taurasi announced her retirement earlier this year, she left behind a legacy that includes three WNBA championships, 11 All-Star appearances, one WNBA MVP win, and two nods as WNBA Finals MVP.