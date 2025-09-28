  • home icon
  "Must really hate Bradley Beal": Fans react after Devin Booker overlooks ex-teammate and names $134,400,000 star as "underappreciated"

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Sep 28, 2025 06:32 GMT
Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
After a decade in the NBA, Devin Booker has already played with and against hundreds of players. He has his opinion on many of them, but one particular take of Booker's has drawn negative reactions from fans.

In a video posted by the Suns on Saturday, Booker was asked which NBA player is "underappreciated." Instead of naming a fellow Phoenix player, he decided to go with a running mate of his in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

"I think, currently, Jrue Holiday," Booker said in the clip.

Holiday, who is currently on a $134 million contract as per Spotrac, is considered one of the most respected players in the league today. That didn't stop fans from criticizing Booker for overlooking an ex-teammate from last season.

"Book saying Jrue Holiday is correct, but also damn...that man must really hate Bradley Beal," one fan tweeted.
Other fans, however, refused to consider Beal to be worthy of the underappreciated tag.

"Maybe if Bradley Beal had ever made a difference on any team he’s been on," one fan commented.
In two seasons with the Suns, Beal was hardly able to make his mark on the team, getting derailed by injuries at certain points. Though Phoenix had Booker, Beal, and Kevin Durant on the same roster from 2023 to 2025, the team was not able to make it past the first round of the playoffs during that span.

Now that Durant and Beal are no longer with the team, Booker will have a fresh start in his Suns career as he teams up with the likes of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

"Her energy's always high level": Devin Booker talks about WNBA legend's influence

Booker has also been influenced by a host of legends from both the NBA and the WNBA. During the Suns' media day, he talked about being in the presence of Phoenix Mercury icon Diana Taurasi.

"If you've been around her, her energy's always high level," Booker said of Taurasi. "It's something that's very inspiring."
When Taurasi announced her retirement earlier this year, she left behind a legacy that includes three WNBA championships, 11 All-Star appearances, one WNBA MVP win, and two nods as WNBA Finals MVP.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
