"Must've been blindsided" - NBA fans react to 7" Mark Williams' sticky situation in Charlotte after forced return from Lakers

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was set to join the LA Lakers at the trade deadline, but instead returned to Charlotte after a failed physical exam led to the trade being rescinded. However, Williams has yet to rejoin the Hornets, and his future with the team remains uncertain.

According to a Feb. 13 report by Hornets insider Rod Boone, Williams has not returned to the team since the trade fell through. It is unclear when he will rejoin the Hornets, who are apparently giving the 7-footer time to process being back with the team.

Williams' situation has caught the attention of fans on social media as fans shared their opinions on the matter.

“I don’t blame him. He must’ve been blind sided”

Some fans on X (formerly Twitter) had sympathy for Williams.

“I would be p***ed to if I thought I was about to play for the Lakers and had to go back to the Hornets. It would be the equivalent of thinking your going to the Dodgers or Yankees and going back to the Athletics..” another fan added.

“Bro’s gotta be so p***ed, roller coaster of emotions ending in the worst outcome,” a fan commented.

“He don't wanna go back to them bums over there lol... he wanna wear that purple & gold!,” a fan tweeted.

One fan agreed with the Hornets' handling of the situation, while another told Williams to get "back to work."

“Makes sense to bring him back slowly. He's been out for a while with that back injury and the Hornets need him healthy for the long haul,” a fan tweeted.

“The NBA is a business man, back to work. Show them why they shouldn’t have tried to trade you,” a fan added.

Ironically, the Hornets’ first game after the All-Star break is against the Lakers. Williams, 23, has spent his entire career with the Hornets and was expected to join a contender in the Lakers before the trade fell through.

Mark Williams has struggled with injuries throughout his career, as he has played in just 85 games while missing 127.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver gives update on Mark Williams saga

The drama that surrounded Mark Williams, the Charlotte Hornets, LA Lakers and Dalton Knecht appears to be nearing its end. NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced at his annual All-Star Weekend media availability that the Hornets have not filed a formal protest regarding the rescinded trade involving Williams.

"Charlotte has not filed a protest of any kind. I think the larger issue is if there is a different standard of sort in terms of players passing physicals in trades...It's something we should look at as a league."

With the protest window seemingly closed, Williams is likely to rejoin the Hornets' starting lineup after the All-Star break. The Lakers' concerns about Williams' long-term health, rather than his current ability to play, likely led to the trade being rescinded.

According to reports, the Lakers' independent medical evaluation did not find any issues that would prevent Williams from contributing in 2025. The Hornets expressed enthusiasm about Mark Williams rejoining their roster as they stated in a press release.

While nothing is certain, the situation seemingly appears resolved and Mark Williams is expected to return to the court for the Hornets. The 7-foot center's clean bill of current health and the Hornets' positive statement about his return may have suggested a smooth reintegration into the team.

