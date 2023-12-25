"Mutual and high level": Devin Booker squashes rivalry rumors, praises Luka Doncic's game and shared respect

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic have consistently expressed respect for each other, dispelling rumors of rivalry. According to Booker, this respect has been present since Doncic entered the league, emphasizing their mutual admiration.

Despite facing each other in competitive matchups and team rivalries, their relationship is characterized by a genuine appreciation for each other's skills.

“Me and Luka’s respect for each other has been mutual and at a high level since he came into the league," Booker said.

The mutual admiration between Booker and Doncic has been evident since their initial interactions in the NBA, fostering a strong connection that transcends team rivalries. They have openly praised each other's games, with Booker acknowledging Doncic's performance, while the Slovenian recognizing Phoenix Suns guard's impressive abilities on the court.

Due to their similar playing styles and scoring prowess, fans have often compared Booker and Doncic. While there may be some differences in their games, the shared respect and admiration between the two players have made them a popular topic for discussion among basketball enthusiasts.

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic's individual and team performances

In the 2023-24 NBA season, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic have been impressive, contributing significantly to their respective teams. Doncic has been a standout player, averaging 32.9 points per game, showcasing his exceptional scoring ability and leading the league in scoring.

This remarkable performance has positioned him as a top contender for the scoring title, reflecting his impact on the court and his importance to the Dallas Mavericks.

On the other hand, Devin Booker has been a critical player for the Suns, demonstrating his versatility and playmaking skills. He has been averaging 8.2 assists per game, a notable increase from his previous career high of 6.8 assists. Booker's ability to facilitate and create scoring opportunities for his teammates has been instrumental in the Suns' success, highlighting his value as a well-rounded guard.

In terms of their teams' performances, both the Mavericks and the Suns have benefited from the contributions of Doncic and Booker. Mavericks boast a 17-12 record, while Suns are 14-14 in the ongoing season.