"Muvaa of 2": Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel and two kids pose in all-white ensemble as they enjoy Bahamas getaway

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel is enjoying her vacation in the Bahamas with her two kids. Robel recently shared a snap on Instagram featuring her and her children posing in an all-white ensemble during their getaway.

"Muvaaa of 2 💕💙," Robel captioned her story.

Jeanine Robel poses with her two kids

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robel also shared a few other snaps of her enjoying the Bahamas getaway with her two kids.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Robel embracing her infant daughter

Robel at the Cafe Boulud in the Bahamas

Anthony Edwards recently became a first-time father after he welcomed his daughter, Aislynn, with Jeanine Robel on March 1. Robel became a mother for the second time as she has a son, Krue, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Chief Keef.

Edwards left an NBA game midway to witness the birth of his daughter. The Timberwolves guard was ruled out for the second half of their regular season matchup against the Sacramento Kings on March 1, citing personal reasons. The Timberwolves lost the matchup 124-120 against the Kings. Anthony Edwards registered 11 points, two rebounds and two assists before exiting the game.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel excited for new season of House Of The Dragon

Jeanine Robel is excited about the arrival of the second season of the hit TV show 'House Of The Dragon' which will come out on June 17. Robel shared her excitement with her 147k followers on Instagram with a story featuring a countdown post.

"I think I wanna have a watch party! 😂 it's timeeee! The north remembers & so do I 💕," Robel captioned her story.

Jeanine Robel excited for the arrival of 'House Of The Dragon' season 2

House Of The Dragon is a fantasy drama television series created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal as a prequel to the mega-hit show, Game Of Thrones. The show portrays the events leading up to the decline of House Targaryen after a devastating war of succession.

The first season of the show concluded with a thrilling cliffhanger leading to many fans sharing Robel's excitement for the next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback