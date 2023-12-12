MVP LeBron James' top 5 plays in 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament 

As the dust settled after the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas, LeBron James also took home the first NBA Cup MVP award. As fans look back, the 38-year-old NBA veteran still has a lot of mileage left in his body and his highlights show it.

In the seven games that James played, he was able to average 26.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals. His basketball IQ was on display and it also left some memorable plays for fans to talk about in the barbershop.

Here are five of the best plays that LeBron James did in the NBA In-Season Tournament:

Top 5 plays from LeBron James in the NBA In-Season Tournament

#1 - No look pass to Jaxson Hayes

Against the Utah Jazz in the group phase, James finds himself getting his pass to the open shooter deflected. He managed to recover the loose ball and had the presence of mind to see the cutting of Jaxson Hayes in the middle for a huge slam dunk.

Watch: James to Hayes at the 2:23 mark

#2 - Tomahawk dunk against the Jazz

In a crazy sequence of plays, the LA Lakers were able to put a stop to the circus as Anthony Davis recovered the missed layup by the Jazz. He immediately made a cross-court pass to Taurean Prince who had a streaking LeBron James behind him. Prince bounce passed to James and the tomahawk slam gave photographers a chance to capture him in the air.

Watch: Prince bounce passes it to James at 3:08 mark

#3 - Alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis

The Jazz game indeed had a bunch of LeBron James highlights in this list, and adding to that is another one that involved Anthony Davis. As James' charge to the basket was halted, he had to slightly recover the ball but managed to have eye contact with a cutting Davis, signaling for the lob. James gave it to him but Davis spiced it up by spinning in mid-air to put the ball into the hoop.

Watch: James alley-oop pass to Davis at the 1:57 mark

#2 - Heat check against the New Orleans Pelicans

The semi-final matchup between the Lakers and the Pelicans was a blowout, but before that happened, LeBron James caught fire that brought the wind out of Zion Williamson and his team. He hoisted three consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter and that gave the team the spark to run over the Pelicans en route to the NBA In-Season Tournament Finals.

#1 - Clutch basket against the Suns

The closest game that the Lakers had in the NBA In-Season Tournament was against the Phoenix Suns in the quarter-final. With the game on the line, both teams were trading blows. In one play, James found Anthony Davis in the paint for the go-ahead basket with four minutes left.

A few possessions later, he capped it off with a driving lay-up against two Suns defenders and brought the lead up to seven.

Watch: James' clutch baskets starting at the 4:20 mark